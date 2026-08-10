Families in Wales urged to claim up to £200 towards back-to-school costs

Nation.Cymru staff

Families on lower incomes are being urged to check whether they can claim up to £200 per child towards the cost of school uniforms and other essentials.

The Welsh Government’s School Essentials Grant is open to eligible families with children from reception to Year 11 and can be used for items ranging from clothing and school bags to sports kit and equipment.

Eligible families can receive £125 for each child, rising to £200 for pupils entering Year 7 to help with the additional costs of starting secondary school.

Parents and carers can claim the grant once for each eligible child in every school year.

The money can be used towards school uniform, including coats and footwear, as well as classroom essentials such as pens, pencils and school bags.

It can also cover sports kit, musical instruments and equipment for after-school activities, specialist equipment needed for subjects such as design and technology and clothing or equipment for school trips and outdoor learning.

In some circumstances, the grant can also be used towards laptops and tablets where a school is unable to loan equipment to a family.

The grant is aimed at lower-income households receiving certain benefits. Applications are made to the local authority where the child attends school rather than the council where the family lives.

Families whose primary-age children receive Universal Primary Free School Meals are being reminded that they still need to check their eligibility and apply separately for the School Essentials Grant.

Successful applications can also trigger additional funding being provided to schools through the Pupil Development Grant.

Minister for Education and the Welsh Language Anna Brychan said: “During August many families will be purchasing uniforms and other school supplies, I want to encourage them to check if they are entitled to access the School Essentials Grant, which can help with costs.

“Last year over 86,000 children and young people were supported by the School Essentials Grant. Families do need to apply for it, to ensure they receive the one-off payment for this school year.”

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