Families living in fear of racial harassment, headteachers’ union boss warns

Students and their families are living in fear of racial harassment or violence amid “provocative nationalism”, the boss of a headteachers’ union will warn.

Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio will raise concerns about the way some politicians speak about immigration and how social media platforms amplify divisions.

More than one in three (36%) school and college leaders say their students or teachers have experienced racial harassment while on the school commute, a survey of ASCL members found.

It comes after the Government announced a strategy on social cohesion to promote integration, tackle religious hatred and clamp down on extremist influence.

In his speech at ASCL’s annual conference, Mr Di’Iasio is expected to say: “I worry when I see some politicians speaking about immigration as a problem that needs to be solved, indulging in some sort of arms race about how tough they are going to be on those who come to our country seeking asylum.

“I worry when I see flags tied to lampposts, as we did last summer, something which seems more like a brand of provocative nationalism than of proud patriotism.

“And I worry about the role that social media platforms play in amplifying these divisions, allowing people with strong views to retreat into echo chambers where those views are endlessly reinforced.

“I recognise that others may have a different view. They may feel this is merely a case of citizens exercising their right to free speech and airing matters of legitimate concern.

“But I would encourage everyone to take care with the language they use. Words and actions have consequences in the real world.

“They create an environment in which we see many of our students, staff and families living in fear, and facing racial harassment or even violence.”

An ASCL survey of 567 school and college leaders found more than one in three (38%) said their students and staff were worried about them or their families being at risk from racial harassment or attack over the past year.

One in 10 (11%) said the harassment students or staff have experienced on the way to or from school has involved physical attacks.

Asked whether she agreed with concerns about divisions, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told reporters: “I believe we’re a tolerant, diverse nation, where we have shared values and where we celebrate our national identity.

“That should be inclusive, we should all be able to celebrate our national identity, the flags that represent the nations of our union, and that’s important.

“And schools of course have an important role to play in making sure that young people are well-equipped for the world to come and emerge from school as involved citizens.”

Headteachers responding to the survey cited tensions fuelled by social media, anti-immigration rhetoric and campaigns to display St George flags as causing them concern.

Two in five (40%) said racist incidents affecting students and teachers have increased over the past year compared with the previous one.

Toxic content

Social media platforms must take more responsibility for policing sites and removing toxic content, Mr Di’Iasio is expected to say.

“If they are not going to do that voluntarily, they should be made to do so through regulation,” he will add.

Most heads (90%) said stronger social media platform regulation could help address racist attitudes and behaviour, and more care taken in the language politicians use about immigration (83%).

The Government has launched a consultation on keeping children safe online, inviting views on whether there should be an Australia-style ban on children from using social media, and at what age this could begin.

However, MPs voted earlier in the week to reject an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill backed by peers to ban social media for under-16s.