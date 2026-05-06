Families warned to be vigilant as Hepatitis A cluster is identified

Parents in Barry are being urged to ensure their children wash their hands thoroughly following an outbreak of Hepatitis A in the town.

Public Health Wales has written to families with children in primary schools, asking them to be extra vigilant as health officials investigate a cluster of cases.

The viral infection, which affects the liver, is usually mild, with most people making a full recovery without long-term health problems.

Health officials said a small number of cases of the same strain have been identified across three households, suggesting the infection may be spreading locally.

Public Health Wales is working alongside local health board and council teams to understand how the outbreak has developed and to limit further transmission.

A multi-agency team has been set up to investigate the cases, with those affected said to be receiving appropriate care and recovering well.

As a precaution, vaccinations have already been offered to people identified as close contacts of those infected. Officials said everyone who requires a vaccine has been contacted, and members of the public do not need to approach their GP unless vaccination is needed for travel to high-risk countries.

Susan Mably, a consultant in health protection for Public Health Wales, said the cooperation of local residents had been important.

“We would like to thank people in Barry for their support while we have been looking into these clusters of cases,” she said.

“We are now writing to parents who have children in primary schools in Barry to ask them to be vigilant with their children’s handwashing to prevent further spread of infection.”

She added that good hygiene remains the most effective way to stop the virus spreading.

“The best way to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A is to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water, particularly after using the toilet, changing nappies and before preparing or eating food,” she said.

Mably also warned that some children infected with Hepatitis A may not show symptoms but can still pass the virus on to others.

Parents and carers are being advised to look out for symptoms including fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea and yellowing of the skin or eyes, and to contact their GP or NHS 111 Wales if they have concerns.

Further information is available via NHS 111 Wales and Public Health Wales.