Family appeal for information in search for grandmother who went missing in 2016

The family of a grandmother from Cardiff who vanished a decade ago have renewed their appeal for information, saying the past ten years have felt like “a life sentence with grief and unexplainable pain”.

Lorraine Ridout was 57 when she went missing from her home on the evening of 31 January 2016.

Despite extensive searches and repeated public appeals, there has been no confirmed sighting of her since.

Lorraine was last seen near the Premier shop on Gabalfa Avenue, close to her home on Aberporth Road.

Her final known sighting was on Heol Amlwch at around 7.40pm. A major search operation followed, involving specialist police divers, air support, dog units and forensic teams, alongside significant community efforts.

Residents helped distribute leaflets across the Gabalfa and Fairwater areas, particularly around the first anniversary of her disappearance, but no trace of Lorraine was found.

At the time she went missing, Lorraine was described as a mixed-race woman, around 171cm tall with a slim build, brown eyes and black Afro hair.

Marking ten years since her disappearance, Lorraine’s family have now launched a fresh appeal in collaboration with the Missing People charity, urging anyone who may have seen her or has information to come forward.

In a deeply emotional statement, Lorraine’s daughter Christine described the lasting impact of her mother’s disappearance on the family.

Grief

“Ten years feels like a life sentence with grief and unexplainable pain,” she said. “My mother was loved by her husband, daughters, son and grandson. Since her disappearance she has additional grandchildren who would love to meet her, and she would be so in love with them – they are beyond beautiful.

“My mother has missed so many family events, and life is unbearable without her. We all need her at times, especially when only a mother’s love will do.”

Christine said the family continues to draw strength from the support of those who knew and loved Lorraine, but that the uncertainty remains overwhelming.

“We get up each day in hope as that is all we have left,” she said. “Mum, we love you and we have not forgotten you. Fighting is tiring but we will never stop and one day, hopefully, we will meet again.”

The charity Missing People is supporting the renewed appeal and encouraging the public to check Lorraine’s online appeal page, where people can report sightings, download posters and share information on social media and in public spaces.

Make contact

Ndella Senghore, Publicity Officer at Missing People, said anyone with information should not hesitate to make contact.

“If anyone has any information about Lorraine’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s Helpline,” she said.

“And if Lorraine herself is reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000. Our service is confidential, non-judgemental and free. We just want to help you be safe.”

The charity’s helpline supports people who are missing, those thinking of going missing, and families left behind. Information can also be shared anonymously via the Missing People website.

Ten years on, Lorraine’s family say they will continue to search, holding on to hope that one day they will have answers.