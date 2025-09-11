Family feel ‘let down’ over investigation into explosion which left man dead

The family of a man who died in a house explosion in south Wales have said they feel “let down” by the authorities over “major mistakes” in the subsequent investigation, an inquest heard.

Brian Davies, 68, was killed in the incident on March 13 2023 when his home on Clydach Road, Morriston, Swansea, was destroyed in the blast sending debris across the road and nearby streets.

‘Compromised’

An inquest, at Swansea Guildhall, into his death heard that much of the evidence from the scene was “compromised and incomplete”.

Ricky Davies, Mr Davies’ son, told the court: “As a family we feel major mistakes have been made and we have been massively let down by the authorities losing evidence.

“We hope that harsh lessons have been learned and others don’t have to endure the heartache we have had to face.”

Wales and West Utilities, which maintains the gas network across Wales and the south-west of England, is represented during the inquest, and the Health and Safety Executive is also in attendance.

Harry Lambert, representing Wales and West, said the police had “absolute” responsibility for the gathering of evidence at the scene of the explosion and claimed there was no suggestion of problems with the network.

Gas explosion

He added: “The evidence is compromised and incomplete. There is no evidence at all that the mains were the cause of the gas explosion.”

The inquest heard that Mr Davies, a grandfather-of-three, who worked in the construction industry, had rented the one-bedroom end of terrace property for about four years before his death.

The jury has heard all the evidence and the inquest has been adjourned until 10am on Monday September 15.