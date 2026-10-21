Family ‘flabbergasted’ after daughter-in-law refused tourist visa to enter UK

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A couple fear they won’t be able to welcome their newest granddaughter to their home after their daughter-in-law was denied a tourist visa.

Proud granddad Paul Davies and wife Pat have already decorated their spare room and brought a cot for baby Ayana to sleep in as she, and Welsh born dad Jonathan were due to stay with them.

But the UK Home Office has denied Jonathan’s Indonesian wife Rini permission to enter the country despite her husband and their four-month-old daughter both holding British passports.

Grandad Mr Davies said the Home Office had claimed it didn’t believe Rini would leave the UK at the expiry of the tourist visa after visiting Jonathan’s parents and relations in Pontypool. despite the family fully intending to return to Indonesia, where his son has made his home.

Mr Davies, a veteran who served in the Welsh Regiment, said there is no danger his 46-year-old son and the family would want to stay and said: “Jonathan hates Pontypool.”

The 79-year-old said he was shocked to learn daughter-in-law Rini, 32, has been denied a tourist visa and is fearful of the long-term implications.

“They planned to come home for a holiday visit but have refused my daughter-in-law a tourist visa.

“Me and my wife have decorated a room for them to come home for Christmas and went as far as buying a cot and this is like a punch in the guts,” said Mr Davies.

He said his daughter-in-law had been told a visa was denied due to her having only £700 in her bank account but said officials hadn’t taken account of the more than £11,000 in her husband’s account.

“He’s the breadwinner,” said Mr Davies of his son who lived in New Zealand for 20 years: “They never looked at how much money he’s got.”

Mr Davies said his son and wife were on the verge of buying plane tickets when they learned Rini wouldn’t be allowed to enter the UK with her husband and daughter: “Why would you split a baby and her mother when they are just coming for a holiday?

“Jonathan never expected them to deny Rini a holiday visa. How can they say to someone, ‘I don’t think you’ll go back’? It’s like saying we will not give you a bus pass as we don’t think you will catch a bus. I’m just flabbergasted by it.

“I’m willing to buy a return ticket for her,” said Mr Davies who with his wife travelled to Indonesia to meet Ayana shortly after she was born.

The family has contacted Torfaen Labour MP Nick Thomas-Symonds for assistance having been told there is no appeal of the decision and fear a visa refusal could harm any future applications by Rini.

Mr Thomas-Symonds’ office confirmed it is in contact with the family “to get the appropriate information and permissions to take this up with the Home Office.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “It’s our longstanding policy not to comment on individual cases.

“All visa applications are carefully considered on their individual merits, in line with the immigration rules and based on the information and evidence provided by the applicant.”

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