Family, friends and fans gather for Bonnie Tyler’s funeral

The Total Eclipse Of The Heart star, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died in July at the age of 75.

Family, friends and fans of Bonnie Tyler will gather on Monday for the Welsh singer’s funeral.

The streets of Mumbles in Swansea, where Tyler lived and was well-known among locals, were packed with mourners on Saturday for the procession of her coffin to her home.

Those who knew and loved Tyler will gather again for a celebration of her life at Swansea Minster at midday on Monday.

Entry to the church will be for family, friends and invited guests only, but fans wishing to pay their respects will be able to watch the service on a large screen in nearby St David’s Square.

The hour-long funeral will also be streamed online.

Tyler will then be taken on a final journey through her hometown of Skewen, near Neath, at around 1.20pm, before a private family committal and farewell service.

Swansea Council said the funeral procession will travel along Fabian Way to Ashleigh Terrace, through the village of Jersey Marine, Pen Y Heol, Burrows Road, Hen Hoel, New Road, Sidling Terrace, Park Avenue and Peniel Green Road.

Tyler died just months after she was placed in an induced coma in intensive care following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

The singer achieved international fame in the 1980s when Total Eclipse Of The Heart shot to the top of the charts in the UK and the US.

It came from the album Faster Than The Speed Of Night, which was her only UK number one record.

Recognisable for her husky voice, Tyler released many other hits, including Holding Out For A Hero, It’s A Heartache and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).

She represented the UK in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song Believe In Me, finishing in 19th place.

On Saturday, fans travelled from across the world to pay their respects to the singer as her coffin, draped in a Welsh flag, was returned to the Mumbles.

The emotional crowd burst into a rendition of Total Eclipse Of The Heart as the hearse passed by.

Many of those attending knew Tyler as a local, describing her as a “normal person who happened to be famous”.

Jan Roach said: “We know the family very well and it’s been a tough time for all of us, not just friends, family, but I think the whole of Mumbles.

“She was so loved by many, many people, we’re so devastated, we’re still reeling from the loss of her.”

Chicago actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was among the stars who paid tribute to Tyler following her death, as well as singers Sir Cliff Richard, Sir Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams.