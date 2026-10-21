Family of mother killed in Bridgend pay tribute to ‘bravest person in the world’

Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

A mother who died following a car crash in south Wales was a housing association worker, police have said, as they confirmed some of her injuries were not sustained in the collision.

The family of Eleanor Barnfield have paid tribute to the 47-year-old from Bridgend, describing her as “the most loving bravest person in the world”, as a man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Ms Barnfield died in hospital after her car collided with a wall on Coity Road in the town on Monday afternoon.

South Wales Police said she had sustained “puncture wounds” which were not related to the crash.

They have arrested a 61-year-old man from Bridgend on suspicion of murder following an investigation around Ger-y-Nant, which is managed by the Valleys to Coast housing association, where Ms Barnfield worked.

In a tribute issued through police, Ms Barnfield’s family said: “Mum was the kindest, most loving bravest person in the world.

“She meant everything to us and will be forever loved and missed deeply by her devoted family and friends. She was our rock.”

Chief Superintendent Jason Rees, of South Wales Police, asked anyone who had witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact the force quoting reference number 2600342470.

He urged people not to speculate online about the circumstances of Ms Barnfield’s death.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with Eleanor’s family,” Mr Rees said.

“I want to assure the community that teams of detectives and specialist staff are investigating.

“We appreciate the patience and support of residents, especially those displaced following the incident.

“Local communities may notice an increased police presence as our investigation continues.”

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