Family pay tribute to Abertridwr teen

The family of Tristan Shae Kerr from Abertridwr who died on Thursday, February 5, has paid tribute, describing him as “strong, brave and full of warmth.”

Officers from Gwent Police attended a property in Lower Francis Street at around 5.45pm last Thursday after reports that a teenage boy had sustained a serious injury.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene; he has now been formally identified as Tristan Shae Kerr.

Four people – three men aged 18, 24 and 26, and a 24-year-old woman – have been charged with murder and remanded into custody.

Tristan’s family have now paid tribute to him, saying he was: “A deeply loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend — a well-known and cherished character in his community.

“Tristan was handsome and quick-witted, with a passion for motorbikes and adventure. He had a spark about him that drew people in, and an energy that filled every room he entered.

“He was truly his mother’s son: strong, brave and full of warmth, with a heart that cared deeply for those he loved.

“To his brothers and sisters, he was more than family — he was their best friend, their hero and their protector, always standing beside them and never far when he was needed. His presence brought comfort, laughter and reassurance.

“He was his brother Conon’s idol, someone to look up to. He was an older brother to Aliyah and never far behind her.

“Tristan was mischievous, always finding a way to make people laugh and lifting spirits even on difficult days. Tristan had a way of leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met — not just for his humour, but for his loyalty, kindness and the love he gave so freely.

“He will be remembered not only for the life he lived, but for the memories he created, the smiles he left behind and the space in our hearts that will always belong to him.

“My darling boy, our now precious angel, your memory will live on. We will forever tell your stories and your friends will make sure you’re remembered too.

“Your smile that lit up a room will be cherished and deeply missed. You have broken so many hearts but opened so many eyes.

“We will love you for a life time, it’s not goodbye, it’s until we meet.

“RIP our darling boy, forever 17.”

Focussed

Detective Chief Inspector Jitka Tomkova-Griffiths, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand that this investigation has caused a huge amount of interest and we remain focussed on bringing anyone found to be responsible to justice for the victim and his family.

“As our enquiries continue, we would reiterate our request for people to avoid speculation around those involved which may impact our officers’ ability to establish the facts as some of the comments veer towards misinformation.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time, so if you have any details that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media or via the form on our website and quoting log reference 2600038325.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by phone.