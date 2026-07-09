Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful, kind and caring’ Lilly Jones

Nation.Cymru staff

The family of 14-year-old Lilly Jones have paid tribute to their daughter, describing her as “the most beautiful, kind and caring little girl” whose love of music and acceptance of others touched everyone around her.

Lilly, from Blaina, died after her body was discovered in Duffryn Park on June 22. A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has appeared before Cardiff Crown Court charged with her murder.

In a statement released through Gwent Police, Lilly’s family said they wanted people to remember her for the person she was rather than the circumstances of her death.

“As a family, the word ‘heartbroken’ doesn’t come close to what we feel,” they said.

“We’d like to focus more on Lilly and what a beautiful person she is rather than the horrific thing she’s been forced to endure.

“Lilly is the most beautiful, kind and caring little girl we had the privilege to call our daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.

“She is completely and utterly herself. She’s quirky and confident, sassy and dramatic and loves her music.

“Her eclectic taste in music took us from My Chemical Romance to Kate Bush and absolutely unapologetically sang every word at the top of her voice, no matter who’s listening.

“We could write a book about how amazing and accepting of all types of people she is, advocating for anyone who needed her to.

“Our loss has left an unimaginable hole in not only our lives but in the whole community.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their never-ending support and donations.”

Gwent Police confirmed last week that formal identification had taken place following the discovery of Lilly’s body.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas said the force’s thoughts remained with Lilly’s family and friends, who continue to be supported by specialist officers.

He also urged people to avoid speculation on social media.

“I want to reiterate that it is vital that people consider how their language, especially comments made online, could affect our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice,” he said.

“The defendant cannot be named for legal reasons and should not be done so by anyone else on social media platforms.”

Remanded in custody

The 14-year-old defendant appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on June 30 charged with murder. He did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, fixed a provisional trial date beginning on November 23, with proceedings expected to last four weeks.

Lilly was last seen in Blaina High Street at about 6.50pm on June 20.

Following her death, Brynmawr Foundation School, where she was a pupil, described her as “a valued member of our school community, known for her kindness, warmth and bubbly personality”.

The school said her loss would be felt profoundly by pupils and staff, and that support was being provided to those affected.