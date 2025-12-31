Family pay tribute to Cardiff assault victim who died on Boxing Day

The family of a Cardiff man who died following an assault last week have paid tribute to a much-loved father, son and friend, describing their devastation at his loss.

Colm Boston, 37, from Heath, died in hospital on Boxing Day after being seriously injured in an assault in Cathays earlier this month.

Police were called to reports of an incident on Pentyrch Street at around 6.15pm on Monday, December 22.

Mr Boston was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where he died four days later.

In a statement released through South Wales Police, his family said they were “devastated” by his death and spoke of the profound impact it has had on those who knew him.

“Colm was a father, a son, a brother, a cousin, and a deeply loved friend to many across Cardiff and beyond,” the family said. “He lived a complex life, with its highs and lows, but he loved the people in his life fiercely and mattered greatly to so many.”

They added that his loss had left a lasting mark on family and friends and thanked those who had supported them since the incident.

The family also paid tribute to staff at the University Hospital of Wales, praising the care Mr Boston received. “The nurses and doctors were absolutely amazing in their care, professionalism, and unwavering support of Colm and our family,” they said. “Their kindness and dedication will never be forgotten.”

Three men have been arrested in connection with the investigation. A 51-year-old man from Mynachdy, a 47-year-old man from Adamsdown, and a 60-year-old man from Cathays have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police continue to appeal for CCTV and dash-cam footage from Maindy Road, Pentyrch Street, Whitchurch Road and Cathays Terrace between 4pm and 6.30pm on December 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2500404113, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.