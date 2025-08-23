Family pay tribute to ‘cherished’ Cardiff woman ahead of trial

The family of 32-year-old Niwunhellage Dona Nirodha Kalapni Niwunhella, who went by Nirodha, have paid tribute to her.

They said: “We remember Nirodha as a cherished daughter, family member and dear friend to many. Nirodha will be forever remembered with peace, love and gratitude.

“She touched many lives with her kindness and warmth and her memory will continue to inspire us. Though her life ended too soon, the love she shared will always remain with us.

“Rest in peace angel.”

Charges

Officers were called to South Morgan Place in at 7.37am on August 21 to reports of a seriously injured woman.

Paramedics also attended, however despite their best efforts, the woman – who has now been formally identified as Nirodha Niwunhella – was pronounced dead at the scene.

37-year-old Thisara Weragalage, of Pentwyn, has since been charged with her murder. He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, August 23).

Condolences

Senior Investigating officer DCI Matthew Davies said: “My heartfelt condolences are with Nirodha’s family, friends, and loved ones as they come to terms with this tragic loss. We have specially trained officers supporting her loved ones at this time and ask that their privacy is respected.

“I continue to urge anyone with information who is yet to speak to officers to come forward and support our investigation.”

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage nearby to come forward. Particularly, they’d like to hear from anyone with information about a grey Ford Fiesta in or near South Morgan Place, or Seawall Road, including Wellington Street, Clare Road, Penarth Road and East Tyndall Street, between 7.30am and 8.30am.

