Family pay tribute to Newport woman after murder charge

The family of a woman who died following an incident in Newport has paid tribute to her as a man, 66, was charged with murder and remanded into custody.

Officers, including specially trained firearms officers, attended a report of an altercation outside a property on the city’s St Vincent Road in the early hours of Saturday 18 July.

A woman was pronounced dead by paramedics a short distance away, near Chepstow Road; her family are being supported by specialist officers.

The woman can now be named as Charlene Dowsell, and her family have paid tribute to her, saying: “To our beautiful daughter Charlene, mum of 4 beautiful children.

“They say time will heal, but time will never change how we as a family feel. You’re so loved by everyone that really knew you. You have left us broken hearted – we are all in shock.

“We don’t know what to do but we are finding comfort in memories we have of you. You did not deserve what you went through our girl.

“Losing our daughter at such a young age, she was the foundation to our family and without her it’s difficult to know what to do and what comes next. 4 children without a mum is just heartbreaking.

“Gone are the days we used to share but in my heart you will always be there.

“You’re at peace now our beautiful girl. Gone but never forgotten.”

A Newport man, 66-year-old Albert Williams, has been charged with murder and remanded into custody.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage between the hours of 1am and 3am on Saturday 18 July, is asked to call police on 101, send a direct message on social media, or via the Gwent Police website, quoting 2600229981. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online.

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