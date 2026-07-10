Family-run guest house crowned best B&B in Wales

Dewi Williams

One of Wales’ top tourism awards has been won by a family-run guest house praised for its outstanding hospitality and guest experience.

Llanerchindda Farm Guest House, near the Cynghordy Viaduct in Carmarthenshire, has been named AA Bed & Breakfast of the Year in Wales.

The B&B is owned and managed by Lynn and Martin Hadley, seasoned hoteliers with experience running hotels in the Lake District, who brought their expertise to mid-Wales in 2005.

Together with their twin sons, Andrew and Mark, the family have welcomed visitors from across the UK and around the world to the Welsh countryside.

The guest house is surrounded by views of the Cambrian Mountains, the Brecon Beacons and the Black Mountain skyline, and overlooks the 150-year-old Victorian viaduct which crosses above the Bran Valley below.

The family business has continued to develop over recent years, investing in a larger dining room that overlooks the surrounding scenery, alongside an expanded online presence through social media.

The accommodation’s staff as well as the much-loved house dog, Bryn, have also been credited for the success of the business.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” said Martin. “It’s recognition not only of our family’s commitment but of every member of our fantastic team who works tirelessly to make every guest feel welcome.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the AA for this honour and to our loyal guests who continue to support us.”

Staff member Carol Jones said: “It’s wonderful to see everyone’s hard work recognised. We all love what we do and take great pride in making every guest’s stay as relaxing and enjoyable as possible.”

Guests have welcomed the news. Sarah, a recent visitor, said: “The hospitality at Llanerchindda is second to none. The scenery is breathtaking and every member of staff goes above and beyond. This award is richly deserved.”