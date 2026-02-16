Family-run supplier partners with Welsh schools to promote healthy eating

A family-run Welsh company has launched its ‘Growing Healthy Futures’ initiative, an umbrella scheme that brings together Welsh farmers and growers, classrooms, sporting academies and kitchens.

Working with local authority and college caterers, Welsh Government, Food Sense Wales, Mentera, and Cardiff Metropolitan University, Castell Howell Foods is restructuring its education sector supply chains to help deliver sustainable diets and build a resilient, secure, and sustainable supply base.

An award-winning UK foodservice wholesaler, Castell Howell supplies ingredients to an estimated 850,000 school and tertiary college meals per week, and it is collaborating to connect farms to kitchens, and help encourage increased uptake of domestically grown food and healthier diets.

With an initial focus on organic Welsh horticulture, the ‘Growing Healthy Futures’ scheme will evolve to increase choice across all food groups.

Castell Howell managing director, Matt Lewis, said, “We’re very conscious of the human health concerns in Wales, also the challenges that face our supply chains, including commercial pressures, consumer choice, environmental concerns and political decisions. We’re pleased to work with Bridgend College, local authorities and partners to evolve this project and help deliver solutions.”

‘Growing Healthy Futures’ will build upon the collaborative ‘Welsh Veg in Schools’ project, which, when launched in 2022, saw an initial 1 tonne of courgettes grown and supplied to Cardiff schools, increasing to over 25 tonnes of organic vegetables to schools across 10 local authorities in 2025.

Working with a cohort of farmers and growers, the ambition is to develop this market by investing in production and infrastructure and promoting its numerous benefits.

Former Scarlets and Wales rugby player Steff Evans will lead engagement, emphasising the importance of good nutrition and healthy lifestyles. His first project is at Bridgend College and its Rugby Academy, promoting the importance of growing and cooking good, nutritious food to aspiring rugby players.

Plans are also underway to evolve the programme to include primary schools and local authority catering across Wales.

Matt Rees, Chief Operating Officer at Bridgend College, said: “We are delighted to be working with Castell Howell on the important ‘Growing Healthy Futures’ initiative, which gives our learners the opportunity to further explore the value of healthy nutrition alongside a like-minded organisation that champions sustainability and responsible working practices.

“At a time when the cost of living continues to rise, it is more important than ever that we equip our learners with the skills and knowledge to make informed, healthier choices.”