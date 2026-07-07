Family tribute to ‘loving’ teenager who died on Duke of Edinburgh’s Award trip

A teenager who died on a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) trip in Wales was a “loving boy”, his family said.

Umar Dumbuya, from London, died after entering the River Wye while taking part in a DofE expedition in Glasbury, Powys, last week.

In a tribute issued by Dyfed-Powys Police, his family said his death has left a “devastating hole” in their lives.

They said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of our son, brother and grandson.

“There are no words that can describe the pain we are feeling as a family.

“Umar was a loving boy and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

“Umar loved spending time playing basketball, attending the gym and time with friends and family.

“We will always remember Umar for his kindness, warmth and sense of humour.

“His death has left a devastating hole in our family, and we now ask for privacy as we take time to grieve.”

Emergency services were called to the River Wye in Glasbury on June 30 after it was reported an 18-year-old had entered the water and could not be found.

Dyfed-Powys Police said his body was located following a search including a mountain rescue team and the fire service.

A DofE spokeswoman said last week: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a young person has drowned while on a DofE expedition in Powys, Wales.

“Our thoughts are with the young person’s family, together with all those who were taking part.

“We will do everything we can to support them at this difficult time.

“DofE is liaising closely with the young person’s college and relevant authorities to understand how this tragic incident happened.

“We are offering our full support.”

Leyton Sixth Form College has launched a Gofundme page to support the teenager’s family with funeral expenses.

A statement on the page said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the heart-breaking loss of a much-loved student who tragically passed away in a sudden accident.

“Umar will be remembered for his kindness, warmth, and the positive impact he had on his family, friends, classmates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing them.

“Umar’s loss has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of all who loved them.”