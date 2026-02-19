Family’s fundraising supports new cancer research project in Wales

A Monmouthshire family who have spent years raising money in memory of their son have reached another major milestone, funding fresh research aimed at improving cancer treatment.

The Walker family from Devauden — Debbie, Tim and their daughters Holly and Emily — have raised £266,000 for Cancer Research Wales through a series of community-driven events and initiatives.

Their fundraising began after the family’s son and brother, Tom Walker, died from acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in June 2018 at the age of 13.

Determined to honour his memory, the family established the Cancer Research Wales Tom Walker Fund, which has since become a focal point for local fundraising efforts.

Over the years, supporters have taken part in swimathons, walks and musical events, while the family has also raised money by making and selling hand-made greeting cards.

The Walker family’s efforts have already contributed significantly to cancer research in Wales. Funds raised helped finance a £100,000 PhD project through the Cancer Research Wales Tom Walker PhD Research Scholarship, focused on improving understanding of AML.

In 2023, the family also contributed £92,000 towards Cancer Research Wales’s Brain Tumour Research Initiative.

Their latest achievement is the funding of a new £40,000 research project at Cardiff University, which will investigate how probiotics may influence the body’s immune response to cancer.

Debbie Walker said the family remains deeply grateful for the support received from friends, neighbours and the wider community.

“We are really proud and excited to be funding this latest research with money raised by family and friends, including friends of Tom’s,” Mrs Walker said.

“Our thanks, as always, go to them for their continued support and ultimately for remembering Tom.”

She also announced the family’s next fundraising challenge.

“Our next fundraising event is ‘Trek for Tom’ on Friday 3 April,” she said.

“Six of Tom’s friends are taking on the Welsh Three Peaks. They will climb Yr Wyddfa and Cader Idris before travelling south to join 25 more friends and family to scale Pen y Fan.”

International findings

The newly funded study, titled Deciphering how probiotics induce highly effective cancer killing immune cells in cancer patients, will be led by Professor Andrew Sewell of Cardiff University.

Professor Sewell said the award would allow researchers to build on international findings.

“I’m very grateful for this award from Tom’s Fund at Cancer Research Wales,” he said.

“It offers an exciting opportunity to progress work carried out by colleagues at Kumamoto University in Japan, who tested a particular probiotic alongside immunotherapy in lung cancer patients.”

He explained that some patients receiving the probiotic appeared to respond better than expected to treatment.

“A proportion lived for many years after diagnosis,” Professor Sewell said.

“These observations raised interest in understanding how something as simple as diet might influence the body’s immune response to cancer.”

Researchers at Cardiff University have already identified that the probiotic can activate a specific type of immune cell capable of recognising and killing cancer cells.

However, Professor Sewell noted that only a minority of these immune cells appear to be especially effective.

Challenge

“Understanding what makes these cells different is now the key scientific challenge,” he said.

The project will explore how diet and gut microbes may influence immune cell behaviour, with the potential to inform low-cost ways of enhancing existing cancer treatments.

Cancer Research Wales, established in 1966, has invested more than £39 million in cancer research projects across Wales. The charity currently supports 37 live research initiatives, with more than £7.6 million committed.

Chief Executive Adam Fletcher praised the Walker family’s dedication.

“The Walkers are inspirational people,” Mr Fletcher said.

“Their ability to mobilise their community to raise these sums for Cancer Research Wales through Tom’s Fund is nothing short of incredible.”