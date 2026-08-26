Famous grassroots music venue gets green light for new arts space

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Proposals for a new arts venue space, studios and a roof terrace at a famous high street grassroots live music venue have won the backing of council planners.

The project at Le Pub in Newport is aimed at breathing new life into the building’s upper floors, which are currently inaccessible to the public.

The building was formerly the offices of the South Wales Argus newspaper and for nearly a decade has been the home of Le Pub, the city’s much loved live music venue.

Under the new proposals, the first floor would be transformed to create a bookable events space, with a new roof terrace area at the back of the building.

Co-working studios, meeting rooms and other private studios have been proposed for the building’s two top floors.

Artist impressions of the new spaces show how they could be opened up for flexible working, or for events such as art exhibitions or comedy shows.

What’s on in Le Pub this month:

In a report on the application, city council planning officers judged the project to be a “suitable reuse” of a “prominent” building, and “complementary to the city centre, adding to the offering”.

They added the proposed use of the building’s upper floors was “considered to be acceptable and appropriate within the city centre, positively contributing to [its] vibrancy and vitality”.

No neighbour objections were received by the council during a recent public consultation period.

The council officers granted planning permission, subject to conditions.

You can follow the venue on social media here for more updates.

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