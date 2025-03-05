Famously wobbly suspension bridge to be replaced

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A famously wobbly Eryri suspension foot-bridge which closed amid safety concerns is to be replaced.

Planners approved with conditions an application to upgrade Sappers Bridge – also known as Pont y Soldiwr – which crosses the Afon Conwy at Betws y Coed.

The original Sappers bridge was built by Royal Engineers (Sappers) in 1917 but was later washed away by floods.

It was rebuilt in 1930 with an iron suspension bridge built by David Rowell & Co of Westminster. It retained the name Pont y Soldiwr / Sappers Bridge in tribute to the soldiers.

A popular short cut for locals, the bridge had been closed since December, 2021.

The new design would see the footbridge widened from 1.2m to 4m to “improve accessibility” to more users including wheelchair users, pushchairs and bicycles.

Similar design

The existing bridge is of a metal structure with towers at the eastern and western banks of the river, with suspension cables supporting a timber deck.

The new bridge aimed “to be of a similar design” plans stated.

It would comprise of ornate metalwork towers to the east and west of the river with metal cables suspending a timber deck. The distance between the suspension towers was 50m, slightly longer than the 47.5m between the current ones.

The Eryri National Park Authority today (March 5) approved an application with conditions to replace the footbridge and make improvements to the public right of way including engineering works and associated works.

During a debate members discussed its design, size, lighting and impact on the landscape and community.

Underwhelming

The meeting heard that officers had considered it to be “slightly underwhelming” and possibly “a missed opportunity to provide a beautiful and striking local landmark”.

Following a consultation only one objection had been received and there had been local support from the Betws y Coed Community Council.

It had felt the bridge provided a new improved “access and purpose” and would be “sympathetic” to local heritage.

It would also be “integral” to the Active Travel route linking the north Wales coast with Betws y Coed, providing local economic benefit and opportunity for green travel.

National Resources Wales had raised concerns over protection of species and the landscape. It had also pointed to its size.

“It is more than double the size and scale of the existing footbridge, requiring significantly greater engineering and introducing bulky structural elements at the embankments and along the highly sensitive approach into Betws y Coed.”

Design Commission for Wales was “in support of the principle” but considered it “neither a faithful reproduction” of the current bridge “nor a well designed modern replacement” and had encouraged a review.

Levelling Up Fund

The Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) scheme had come about after it was awarded funding through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, to upgrade active travel through the Coast to Valley Transport Bid.

Plans described how in its current form, the application site comprises a section of footpath that is a Public Rights of Way as well as the bridge.

The route tracked through farmland from the A470 to the west and crossed the Afon Conwy via the footbridge before joining Old Church Road.

Work was also proposed to the west of the bridge, including a redesigned access from Old Church Road, and to the east improvements included a new ramp adjoining the A470.

