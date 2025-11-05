Far right comedian faces boycott call following sickening Facebook post

Martin Shipton

A far-right comedian who was given a suspended prison sentence for harassing a female police officer is facing calls for a boycott after posting a grossly offensive message on social media.

In 2023 “Tommy G”, whose real name is Geraint Thomas, was involved in t protests outside the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, at a time when it was being considered by the Home Office as a location where up to 241 asylum seekers could be accommodated while their cases were under review.

Thomas, who lives in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, admitted sending malicious communications to a Dyfed-Powys Police officer.

The officer attended protests outside the hotel.

Llanelli magistrates sentenced Thomas, then 34, to nine weeks jail suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the officer, complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and take part in a probation service programme.

Probation officer Edna McDonald told the court that the comments, made within a video, contained sexism and ageism.

Ryan Colamazza, prosecuting, said Thomas’s actions were a “targeted prolonged event” that caused the serving police officer “a significant amount of distress”.

Nick Devonald, defending, said his client felt “genuine remorse” and accepted the event was serious, adding “a letter of apology has been handed in” for the victim.

Magistrate Karen Davis said the officer was “just going about her day to day job”, adding: “Any future recurrence of this behaviour will not be tolerated by this bench.”

Christmas party

The Home Office subsequently decided not to proceed with the plan to house asylum seekers in the hotel, and Thomas provided entertainment at a Christmas party held in a bar whose licence had been challenged by the police because of its alleged links to organised crime.

An invitation posted on social media advertised a party held at Stamps bar in Llanelli on December 17 2023. It said: “A small thank-you to all the protesters who won a battle and stood up for their community. Organised by Ukip Llanelli and Voice of Wales.”

Now Thomas has angered Facebook users after posting a message that says: “I’m just going to sit back, relax chill and laugh my head off tbh [to be honest]. I have done my bit yet I was a criminal. Lmao [Laughing my ass off] I got no kids to worry about be at risk now and after what Llanelli done to me I couldn’t give a fuck anymore about who gets groomed, raped, stabbed or killed anymore tbh. I got to see the funny side of it now coz all my previous [sic] passion, efforts, care, raising awareness was turned back on me [laughing emojis] you can’t write it. Watch something happen in the next few weeks now and a Carmarthenshire child will get groomed, stabbed, raped or killed. Watch how their parents put on a ‘oh poor us’ show when they were cheering to send me down 2 years ago. I can only sit back and laugh my head off at the sheer dullness …”

Disgusted readers of the post have urged clubs and pubs not to hire the “comedian” any more.

‘Crossed the line’

Llanelli Labour town councillor Shaun Greaney, said: “This so-called entertainer has crossed the line with his latest Facebook comments which are upsetting to parents who fear for the safety of their children.

“They are an insult to the people of Llanelli who, previous to his criminal conviction attended and supported his shows as a comedian, putting money in his pockets.

“For this the respectable and law-abiding community has had another slap across the face from Tommy G who, I understand, has far-right sympathies and is a supporter of Reform.

“As far as most people in Llanelli are concerned his career as a comedian is over. And his social media posts are worse than a sick joke – they are offensive, inflammatory, and shocking.

“It’s appalling that he has such a grudge against Llanelli people that in the wake of the recent closure of Dafen School and resulting large-scale police presence following what may be a malicious hoax about knives that he doesn’t care who gets groomed, raped, stabbed or killed.

“In my view the authorities should bring down the final curtain on his Facebook warrior posts.”

On his Facebook page Thomas has a video of the far right commentator June Slater urging people to vote for Reform UK.