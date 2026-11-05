Far-right councillor claims Russell Brand is a victim of ‘two-tier justice’

Martin Shipton

A far-right councillor has expressed his support for Russell Brand in the wake of his sex crime convictions, claiming the rapist comedian has been victimised because of his stance on the Covid pandemic and his conversion to Christianity.

Owain Clatworthy, who was elected to Bridgend council for Reform UK in a by-election last year and later defected to Rupert Lowe’s party Restore Britain, has written a post on Facebook which states: “How can anyone trust this corrupt TWO-TIER British justice system?

“Russell Brand was just found guilty after years of media attacks and a full on witch hunt. Funny how the real pressure only kicked off once he questioned the elites, rejected the Covid narrative, and publicly found Jesus as his Lord and Savior [sic].

“They dug up old claims from decades ago, when he was living a very different life, and turned it into a show trial to silence a man who got off the establishment script and started speaking truth.

“Two tier justice is real, the powerful get protection, while anyone who challenges the system and turns to God gets targeted.

“This is why so many people have zero trust in these institutions.

“Stay strong Russell.”

In September, Clatworthy was branded a “racist misogynist” by Bridgend council’s deputy leader, Labour’s Jane Gebbie, who said his “divisive and inflammatory” remarks must be called out.

Cllr Gebbie’s comments followed a series of social media posts in which Clatworthy lashed out at a female councillor who had criticised him after he raised concerns about a group of young people of colour using a public park.

Clatworthy, a practising evangelical Christian who was raised in care, had shared an image on Facebook of the young people sitting in a Pen-y-Fai park, saying it had been sent to him by a concerned local resident.

He later launched an online attack on Pen-y-Fai councillor Heidi Bennett after she pointed out that no complaints had been made about the youngsters.

Cllr Bennett accused Cllr Clatworthy of being desperate for “Daddy’s” attention, a jibe aimed at Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe.

She mocked Clatworthy after he shared a screenshot of an interaction with Lowe on social media, which he captioned: “Thanks boss.”

In a Facebook post defending Cllr Bennett, Bridgend council’s deputy leader questioned why a safeguarding referral had not been made if Cllr Clatworthy had genuine concerns about the young people’s activities in the park.

She accused the Restore Britain councillor of using the image to fuel social media controversy.

Cllr Gebbie said: “I believe Cllr Owain Clatworthy’s posts need to be called out for what they are: divisive, inflammatory and racist.

“His recent post portraying a group of young men of colour in a public park as a ‘concern’ raises serious questions.

“If he genuinely believed there was a safeguarding issue, why wasn’t a safeguarding referral made?

“Safeguarding is about protecting people — not creating social media outrage.

“There is also a disturbing pattern of targeting women who challenge or call out his views.

“I am in full support of Cllr Heidi Bennett for having the courage to call out this rhetoric and challenge behaviour that has no place in public life.”

Targeted

Cllr Gebbie said she had previously been targeted personally by Cllr Clatworthy and acknowledged that speaking out could result in “further abuse, intimidation or threats”.

“But I will not be intimidated into silence,” she said.

Cllr Gebbie added: “As an elected member, I represent ALL residents across Bridgend County Borough — regardless of race, nationality, background, faith, gender or where they live.

“I will always stand up for our diverse, inclusive and welcoming communities.

“Young people should not be made to feel unwelcome in their own community because of the colour of their skin.

“Racism has no place in Bridgend. Misogyny and intimidation have no place in public life.”