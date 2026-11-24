Martin Shipton

A far-right career criminal is organising a protest outside one of Swansea’s best-known hotels on the mistaken assumption that it is housing migrants.

The Dragon Hotel, on the city’s Kingsway, is used by business customers and other visitors to the city. It has never been used to accommodate asylum seekers or refugees.

Sources have told Nation.Cymru that worshippers from the nearby Mount Pleasant Baptist Church attend meetings at the hotel twice a week and that far-right activists have mistaken them for migrants.

One source said: “It’s an evangelical singing church, and many of its members who go to meetings in the hotel are of African heritage. But they live and work in Swansea and have done so for many years.

“Those organising the protest are doing so on the basis of misinformation. It’s despicable.”

The demonstration has been advertised for 1pm on Saturday 28 November. A counter-demonstration by anti-fascists is due to take place at the same time.

The far-right protest is being led by Mathew James Thomas, who also uses the name Mathew James Roper.

WalesOnline reported in 2021 that Thomas was sent to prison after he lost his temper and “deliberately drove into a wall with his young daughter sat beside him inside the car”.

The court heard that Thomas also led police on a 100mph chase from Llanelli to Swansea weeks after he was disqualified from driving.

When Thomas eventually stopped his car, officers found cannabis and a grinder.

In court, he admitted two counts of dangerous driving and charges of criminal damage, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

The judge noted that Thomas had “great difficulty” in controlling his temper and sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

At the time, Thomas already had 13 convictions for 25 offences, including burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and possession of Class A, B and C drugs.

In a recent video posted on Facebook, he lashed out at social media users who had uncovered news reports of his crimes.

He said: “I never said I haven’t committed crimes, but one thing I can tell you is, and one thing my ex-partner will tell you as well if you ever want to get in touch with her – that baby was never in the car going through that wall.

“Trust me, it weren’t. But I did drive the car through the wall, yeah fucking right I did yeah!

“And I served a sentence for it too, if you really want to get into it all.

“So, guys, if you don’t want to follow me, unclick, unlike, and fuck off.

“Because I still don’t like the Muslims. I still don’t like Palestine and I still don’t like the fucking lefties.”

‘Crap’

In another video, posted earlier this week to publicise the Swansea protest, Thomas said the future of Welsh children was going to be “crap” because “immigrants” were being “planted” amongst “students, environments and estates”.

He said: “United Front of Swansea, let’s get together as the Welsh resilient men we are, we are strong men.

“Do you know what, we fought so much, so much, World War I, World War II, if they want World War III we will take it to them.”

Later in the video, he warned that if he couldn’t convince other activists to “take a stand”, everybody would “have to run by Sharia law” or “convert to Muslim” or “go to God in heaven”.

In September 2026, he tried to organise a demonstration in Swansea, but only around a dozen people turned up.

Undertaking

The anti-fascist group Far Right Watch Wales said in a statement on Facebook: “Thomas is planning on staging another racist undertaking in the city. This time the oaf is intending to terrorise staff and guests at the city centre’s Dragon Hotel on Saturday 28th November.

“He and his partner in hate Georgia Crocker fabricated claims last year that pupils at a primary school in Swansea were made to use Islamic prayer mats, recite Quranic verses, and that Christianity was being sidelined during religious education. Entirely bogus allegations but which were subsequently amplified at a public meeting in the area by convicted fraudster Dan Morgan of the far right ‘Voice of Wales’ and local Reform Senedd member Francesca O’Brien.

“And the pair were at it again with their fabrications in a post regarding the Swansea Mosque on St Helen’s Road and which, unsurprisingly, has been a regular target for their pathological hatred of Muslims. For the record a disused fire damaged church, which had not been used for over three decades, did once stand on the site of the new Swansea Mosque & Islamic Community Centre (but that didnt open until 2017).

“And now it’s the city’s Dragon Hotel that is the target of the odious pair’s racist fabrications.”