Martin Shipton

A church charity that is not allowed to support political parties was ticked off by the Charity Commission for promoting video interviews with prominent far-right activists.

Evangelical “vlogger” Faith Jarvis, of Church on the Move in Neath, conducts sycophantic interviews that are broadcast online.

Her guests have included Dan Morgan, a notorious far-right activist who jointly runs the racist Voice of Wales group and is an associate of serial criminal Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson.

In the interview, Mr Morgan explained why he would be voting for Reform UK. Ms Jarvis repeatedly nodded in agreement and did not challenge him about his fraud conviction. He received a suspended prison sentence for his part in a call centre scam in which pensioners were robbed of their savings.

She also interviewed Bishop Ceirion Dewar, a controversial, self-proclaimed missionary bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church. He is known for his “muscular” or nationalist Christianity and for linking faith with far-right movements such as Unite the Kingdom. He has led mass baptisms and spoken at rallies alongside figures such as Tommy Robinson.

In recent months, Ms Jarvis has abandoned the pretence of being politically neutral and announced that she and her vlog support Reform UK.

Last week, Ms Jarvis interviewed Reform MS Joe Martin, who has been banned from speaking in Senedd plenary meetings until he apologises for endorsing a racist conspiracy theory.

Throughout the interview, Ms Jarvis could be heard saying “yeah, yeah, yeah” in agreement as Mr Martin claimed he had never heard of the debunked Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

The theory claims that white populations in Western countries are being systematically and deliberately replaced by non-white immigrants.

Ms Jarvis giggled as Mr Martin insisted the BBC had misrepresented his remarks. He said of the Great Replacement theory: “I literally don’t know what that is!”

The podcaster grinned as she agreed with Mr Martin when he said that “multiculturalism” had been a “disaster” for Great Britain.

At the end of the interview, Mr Martin described the Senedd as a “corrupt institution” that thinks it can “get away with silencing a reasonable debate”.

“They are so foolish that they don’t understand what they are playing with in suppressing free speech,” the Reform MS said.

Ms Jarvis beamed as she told Mr Martin he would always have a voice on her podcast.

“You are doing a fantastic job!” she said.

Given the political nature of Ms Jarvis’s broadcasts, concerns have been raised about the charity’s purchase of keyboards and video equipment costing more than £22,000, as outlined in the church’s annual accounts.

Videographer

Asked about the spending, Ms Jarvis said all the video equipment used in her broadcasts belonged to her videographer and had not been bought by the church and repurposed for political content.

She added: “From the outset we have made considerations to comply with charity law as we take it extremely seriously, and will continue to comply and communicate effectively with the charity commission to ensure we are operating within the law.

“We indeed had enquiries from the Charity Commission after your previous articles. We have been open and transparent with the Charity Commission throughout this journey and they are aware of our situation with no further action deemed necessary. Because there has been no foul committed.”

Ms Jarvis now chairs the charity’s trustees and is also its joint treasurer. She said she was not a trustee when the video equipment was bought.

Nation.Cymru asked the Charity Commission what contact it had had with the charity about concerns raised in articles published in late 2025 and early 2026.

Political activity

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: “Earlier this year, we examined concerns raised in the media about alleged political activity by registered charity, Church on the Move.

“Following assessment of information available to us, we issued the charity with advice and guidance, and directed trustees to make a clearer distinction between content produced by the charity, and political content produced by individuals connected to the charity.

“This included removing links promoting non-charitable content on the charity’s YouTube channel. Should further concerns be raised with us, we will assess these in line with our usual approach.”