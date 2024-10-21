Far-right Welsh duo ‘visit Tommy Robinson in Spain ahead of racist rally’
Martin Shipton
Two notorious activists from Wales are among a group of far-right figures who have visited the Spanish resort where the leading racist and convicted criminal known as “Tommy Robinson” has been staying after avoiding a court appearance in London.
Convicted fraudster Dan Morgan and former Ukip parliamentary candidate Stan Robinson (no relation), both of Swansea, run the video blog Voice of Wales, which has been banned from YouTube for racist content.
At the weekend they posted pictures of themselves drinking lagers in the sun at the Albir Playa Hotel near Benidorm on the Costa Blanca. “Tommy Robinson”, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has also been staying in Albir.
According to the anti-fascist website Far Right Watch Wales, the pair from Swansea were due to meet Yaxley-Lennon, with whom they are on very good terms. He has previously visited them in Wales.
Racist rally
On Saturday October 26 a racist rally is due to be held in London, although it is unclear whether Yaxley-Lennon will be in attendance. He skipped a court appearance in London earlier this year after defying an order not to screen in public a documentary in which he made false allegations against a Syrian school child.
Yaxley-Lennon is now due to face trial for contempt of court in London on October 30.
Far Right Watch Wales stated: “The cerebrally challenged duo’s exact location (and purpose of the expensive trip) was supposed to be secret, indeed Stan Robinson had confidently opined in online chats with fash cronies: “the commies haven’t found out where we are yet”. Alas the cretins gave their location away when one of the pics they uploaded downing sangrias included the name of the hotel on a window behind them. Result being a local media outlet was alerted and their ‘top secret’ location was blown. Stan Robinson apparently wasn’t best pleased that news of their whereabouts had leaked and has been accusing far right confidantes of all manner of treachery.”
Riots
The Olive Press – the local news outlet referred to – reported that Yaxley-Lennon had spent the remainder of the year “sunning himself by the pool [and] using his restored Twitter account to incite racist riots in England following the tragic events in Southport.
The Olive Press stated: “As well as previously hosting [Yaxley-Lennon, Morgan and Robinson’s] Voice of Wales channel welcomed the US militia group the Proud Boys just days before they led the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.
“The pair have been strongly criticised for platforming anti-Covid vaccine groups and anti-LGBT groups.They have also hosted a holocaust denier, climate change deniers, Britain First and the Football Lads Alliance.
“They are checked into a hotel in Albir, the town ten minutes from Benidorm where Yaxley-Lennon is known to spend much of the year, despite the irony of appearing like an immigrant.
“Thanks to the presence of the English firebrand – who supported Brexit while holding an Irish passport – the town is fast attracting a reputation for hosting extremist figures.
“Lennon and his guests are expected to be joined by Tyler Oliveira, an American Youtuber who gained notoriety for spreading the false rumour – repeated by Donald Trump – that legal Haitian immigrants have been eating local cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.
“The confab comes ahead of a planned march organised by Lennon in the UK next weekend called ‘Standing up Against Tyranny’.
“He made a four-minute promo video for the protest on Benidorm beach front this week, insisting that is ‘more important’ than going to football matches that day. He also said he couldn’t guarantee he would be there and asked supporters to be peaceful.
“It’s expected that he will broadcast his libellous documentary once again.
“Yaxley-Lennon is expected to plead guilty to violating a judge’s order not to broadcast the documentary and go to jail once again for a number of months.
“He is also facing charges for failing to give up the pin to his phone when demanded by UK police as he was leaving the country on August 30.
“Yaxley-Lennon has spent much of the summer moving around the Costas of Spain and also to the Canary Islands for short trips, according to Olive Press sources.”
