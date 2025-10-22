Farage appears in Commons gallery as ‘mere spectator’ at PMQs
Nigel Farage took to a side gallery for this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), instead of his usual seat next to other Reform UK MPs, claiming he is a “mere spectator”.
The Clacton MP sat above the Labour benches with Reform backer Arron Banks.
“Every week at PMQs I am attacked by the PM and Labour MPs, but have no right of reply,” the Reform UK leader wrote on X.
“I am just a mere spectator.
“So I have decided to spectate from the public gallery today instead.”
‘Just saying’
Labour MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, Chris Bryant, later published a post to X saying: “Incidentally you can be called as an MP from the gallery.
“Not often used but you can. Just saying.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes questions from MPs for around half-an-hour each Wednesday.
MPs who want to ask a question, alongside the Conservative and Liberal Democrat leaders Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey, can enter a ballot for one of 15 slots, in a random selection sometimes known as “the shuffle”.
Mr Farage last week complained on social media that he heard “yet another” set of exchanges where he was “mentioned but can’t respond”.
Putin
He added at the time: “There is not much point me even being there.”
It followed Sir Keir’s claim that he and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice had “worked alongside someone who took money to spread Putin’s propaganda”.
The Prime Minister said: “Whatever their denials, they have serious questions to answer about what they knew.
“But that is the choice – Kremlin cronies sewing division or Labour patriots working for national renewal.”
House of Commons cameras showed Mr Farage laughing whilst the Prime Minister made the comments.
Last month, Reform UK’s former leader in Wales Nathan Gill, 52, of Anglesey, admitted taking bribes in return for statements in favour of Vladimir Putin’s Russia while he was a Member of the European Parliament.
His activities were said to include making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets.
Someone’s being a bit of grumpy sourpuss.
More embarrassing attention seeking nonsense from Kermit. They call themselves Reform how about reforming the House of Frauds by abolishing it? But he won’t do that will he because too many of his mates are in there
If the devil could cast his net, must be nice to know you cost the rest of us billions every year…RIP Jo Cox
Attention seeking with Aron Banks eh?
Really needs to be seen.
https://www.thenerve.news/p/nathan-gill-nigel-farage-bribes-oleh-voloshyn-nadia-sass-borodi-moscow-kyiv-strasbourg
The Fat Shanks/Rees-Mogg Effect; taking the pass out of Parliament…
Look out! Tinfoil Jeff’s off again.
Is there precedent for this? He is an MP. He’s on the pitch not on the bench. Derogation of duty, not only in the countless times he was absent but even today when he was present. Cowardice on display with some overplayed explanation proving his wrongdoing as he goes. Most MPs don’t ask questions nor get to give their views at PMQs but they don’t complain about having no right of reply. Bear in mind that Badenough personally attacked Jess Phillips today and despite the fact that the speaker pulled her up on it, no right of reply was afforded… Read more »
So true.
“no right of reply” the Reform UK leader wrote on X, thus replying.
Snowflake not getting enough attention?
Sorry but can you please stop commenting because I’m being ordered to listen to permanently yakking Nige and you’re distracting me. 🤣
It’s not a bad move, and anyway, another few years and he’ll be at the despatch box: stage right.