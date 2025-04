Farage calls for national emergency over arrival of people from ‘alien’ cultures

Nigel Farage has urged the Prime Minister to declare a national emergency, as he claimed thousands of migrants from cultures which are “alien” to British people are coming to the UK.

The Reform UK leader and MP for Clacton, said billions of pounds are being spent on housing “undocumented males” in hotels and rented accommodation.

In the Commons, Sir Keir Starmer accused Reform UK of being a “pro-Putin” party who want to charge people to use the NHS.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, saying the Government will “take back control” after the Tories lost it.

“Undocumented males”

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Farage said: “To date, so far this year, 10,000 young, undocumented males have illegally crossed the English Channel into our country, a 40% increase on this time last year.

“Many coming from cultures that are somewhat alien to ours.

“They are being housed at a cost of many billions of pounds a year in hotels and increasingly in private rented homes.

“The effect on communities is one of a sense of deep unfairness, actually bordering on resentment.

“In Runcorn alone, there are 750 of these young men.

“Is it not time to admit that ‘smash the gangs’ was nothing more than an election slowdown, not a policy?

“Isn’t it time to declare a national emergency and to act accordingly?”

Bill

Sir Keir replied: “We are passing a borders Bill with extensive powers to smash the gangs.

“These are terrorist-like powers that give powers to the police to intercept where they think the suspects are committing people-smuggling, which is a vile trade.

“We must take back control of our borders after the last government lost control.

“But what did he and his party do? Did they support those extra measures to actually smash the gangs? No, they went in the lobby with this lot in their new coalition to vote against them.

“And let’s be clear what a vote for his party means. It means a vote to charge for the NHS, it means a pro-Putin foreign policy, and a vote against workers’ rights.

“And now we here he’s recruited Liz Truss as his new top adviser, as he was cheering on the mini budget.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email