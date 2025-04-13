Farage claims Musk ‘trying to encourage’ him with tweet calling for new Reform UK leader
The billionaire adviser to Donald Trump called for Mr Farage to be replaced at the head of Reform in January during a dispute over Mr Musk’s support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
It had followed a period of warm relations between the two men, including rumours that Mr Musk could channel a large donation to Reform through the UK arm of his social media company, X.
‘Thuggish’
Mr Musk subsequently also expressed support for the now-Independent MP Rupert Lowe, suggesting he could take over Reform.
Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Farage said he had since met Mr Musk and discussed the tweet.
“We talked about it,” he said, adding: “He was just trying to encourage me in a few policy areas, ones I wasn’t prepared to go down.”
Mr Farage has consistently been opposed to allowing Robinson to join his political parties, describing him as “thuggish”.
‘Good terms’
But Mr Musk began making supportive comments about the far-right figure in January during a row over the handling of group-based child sexual exploitation in towns around the UK.
Despite the split with Mr Musk, Mr Farage has continued the praise the billionaire, insisting they are still “on good terms” and describing him as a “hero” during an appearance at a right-wing conference in America in February.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Will talk nonsense for attention and/or money.
Please apply to N. Farage MP, House of Commons, etc.
Ah, so Elon is attempting reverse psychology on dear ol’ Nige, to encourage him! Interesting!
Therefore, please carry on the good work the two of you. You’re both leg ends!
“He was just trying to encourage me in a few policy areas, ones I wasn’t prepared to go down.”
Did he invite you to a Klan meeting?
In school, there was the top dog bully and his gutless hangers on surrounded him. Catch one of those squirts on their own and they get exposed for the cowards they are. Farage has reached the end of his top dog status and is now one of those peripheral squirts. He doesn’t know how to deal with it and he cannot admit to himself that his top dogs are not interested in him.