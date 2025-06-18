Farage ‘cover up’ claims fall flat after inquiry error revealed

Emily Price

Accusations from Nigel Farage of a Welsh Government “cover up” have fallen flat after it was confirmed that a mistake had been made in a report on the child grooming gangs scandal.

On Monday (June 16), Reform UK’s leader shared a screen grab to his social media channels of a paragraph from Baroness Louise Casey’s report into group-based sexual exploitation.

It stated: “We also sought data from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Government of Wales on how many cases of child sexual abuse or exploitation they see in health services, but have only been able to obtain data from Sexual Assault Referral Centres (England).”

Sharing a screen grab of the report to X, Reform’s leader wrote: “Has the cover up already begin? This deserves answers.”

His post has racked up over 360,000 views so far.

Accusation

Farage’s accusation came after the Welsh Conservatives shared the same details to their social media channels saying “serious questions” needed to be asked of Wales’ Labour government.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (June 17) Shadow Counsel General Tom Giffard pressed his counterpart Julie James for an explanation on why the Welsh Government hadn’t handed over the requested data to Baroness Casey.

Ms James said she didn’t know why the document stated Welsh child sexual exploitation details were missing, adding that the Welsh Government would “cooperate fully” with the report and provide any details requested.

Correction

The Welsh Government confirmed to Nation.Cymru on Wednesday (June 18) that the administration was never asked to provide data on how many cases of child sexual abuse or exploitation are seen the health service.

Baroness Casey’s report will be now be corrected.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Casey Audit team has confirmed that the Welsh Government provided the information they requested.

“They have also confirmed that they did not specifically request data on child sexual abuse and exploitation cases seen in health services.

“They will be correcting the report.”

Scandal

Baroness Casey’s independent review into abuse carried out by grooming gangs in England and Wales, was published earlier this week.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, later announced a statutory inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

The Welsh Government has said it will cooperate fully with the investigation.

Earlier this year, the UK Government dismissed calls for a public inquiry, saying its focus was on putting in place the outstanding recommendations already made in a seven-year national inquiry by Professor Alexis Jay.

Prof Jay’s 2022 report concluded there had been institutional failings across the UK with tens of thousands of victims affected in England and Wales.

In February, the Senedd rejected calls for a Wales specific inquiry into grooming gangs after a Welsh victim warned that child sexual exploitation was still going on across the country.

Sir Keir Starmer says the new UK-wide probe will be implemented under the Inquiries Act, which will take “a bit of time to sort out” and would be done in “an orderly way”.

This means the inquiry will be able to compel witnesses to give evidence.

Row

A national row over grooming gangs was ignited in January after tech billionaire Elon Musk launched an attack on the Prime Minister and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

It followed the UK Government’s decision to decline a request from Oldham Council for a Whitehall-led inquiry into child sexual abuse in the town.

The UK Government later commissioned a “rapid” audit by Lady Casey into the nature and scale of group-based child sexual abuse, which had been due to take three months but was delayed.

Reform UK leader and Clacton MP Nigel Farage said the move was a “welcome U-turn” and would “expose the multiple failings of the British establishment”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

