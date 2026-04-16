Farage criticises First Minister over US defence stance during Merthyr visit

Nigel Farage has said Britain would be “defenceless” without the support of the United States during a visit to Merthyr Tydfil, as he criticised the Welsh Government’s opposition to a major defence project planned for west Wales.

The Reform UK leader made the remarks on Thursday while responding to comments from Eluned Morgan, who has called for the UK Government to halt its involvement in the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (Darc) programme.

Part of the scheme is expected to be based at Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, placing Wales at the centre of a global defence network alongside sites in the US and Australia.

The Darc programme will involve a series of advanced radar sites designed to provide round-the-clock monitoring of the skies, improving the Aukus alliance’s ability to track objects in space.

Using three sites across different continents is expected to ensure continuous coverage regardless of time of day or weather conditions, with the UK’s contribution described as “crucial to its success”.

Under current plans, Cawdor Barracks, which was previously earmarked for closure by 2028, would instead be refurbished to host the facility, bringing the long-standing military site into a new phase of operation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Farage said strong ties with the United States were essential to both UK and Welsh security.

He said: “What matters is the relationship with America… and I’ve always believed that without America, we are, frankly, defenceless.

“That relationship with America, on defence, on intelligence, on shared co-operation, is vital to the UK.”

His comments were a direct rebuttal to Baroness Morgan, who warned that the US under Donald Trump is “not the partner it once was” and questioned the reliability of the alliance.

In a statement, she said: “Talk of targeting civilians, undermining our allies, and diminishing the sacrifice of our armed forces is not the conduct of a reliable ally.

“I believe in international alliances… but there is a clear difference between standing with our partners and giving a free pass to a US president who has threatened war crimes and shown contempt for our country.”

Economic value

Downing Street appeared to distance itself from the Welsh Government’s stance, declining to confirm whether Keir Starmer backed the First Minister’s call, but stressing the project’s economic and strategic value.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said the programme would “secure long-term jobs in Pembrokeshire and help protect essential satellite communication and navigation works”.

He added that the UK Government is engaging with the local community and working with Pembrokeshire County Council, with environmental assessments already completed to minimise the impact on the landscape. The site, he noted, has a long history as both a Royal Air Force flying station and Royal Navy base.

Opposition figures have also criticised the Welsh Government’s position. A spokesman for Kemi Badenoch said Britain “should not be doing anything… that is going to have any sort of economic damage… just because we don’t like the occupant of the White House”, urging a more long-term approach.

‘Local jobs’

Henry Tufnell, MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, said: “I’m concerned that the First Minster appears to not want the local jobs and economic growth on a project that is unlikely to be operational until after the Trump administration.

“Our community here in Pembrokeshire has always played a pivotal role in the UK’s defence and the DARC project represents the next chapter in our proud heritage.

“I am working closely with MoD officials to ensure the views and concerns of local residents are fully heard and addressed. Any environmental and public health concerns must be addressed while delivering genuine, tangible benefits for local workers and the wider community.

“The UK Government is resolute on using defence to keep our country safe and revitalise the industrial heartlands of our United Kingdom.”