Farage defends Reform candidate over Carol Vorderman comments

Mark Mansfield

Nigel Farage has defended a Reform UK candidate who refused to apologise for comments he made about Welsh broadcaster Carol Vorderman, dismissing the controversy as “a few laddish things” posted on social media years ago.

Robert Kenyon, Reform UK’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election, has faced criticism after historical posts resurfaced in which he appeared to endorse a sexually explicit remark about the former Countdown presenter.

The comments, first highlighted by campaign group Hope Not Hate, related to a 2021 post by another social media user containing graphic sexual language about Vorderman.

Responding to the post, Mr Kenyon wrote: “He’s only saying what we’re all thinking,” alongside a thumbs-up and laughing emoji.

Vorderman, who grew up in North Wales and remains one of Wales’ most prominent media figures, has demanded an apology and described Mr Kenyon’s behaviour as “cowardly”.

The issue returned to the spotlight last week during a special edition of BBC Question Time, when Green Party candidate Sarah Wakefield challenged Mr Kenyon to apologise directly to the broadcaster.

“Carol Vorderman is watching at home tonight, and I wonder if you can look down that camera and say to Carol, ‘You know what? I’m sorry’,” she said.

Mr Kenyon declined.

“People will have probably seen what’s been said, but I’ve not actually said anything to Carol,” he replied.

“I commented on a comment. Don’t get me wrong, it was a disgusting comment that somebody else had written, but I commented on a comment.”

When presenter Fiona Bruce suggested his response appeared to endorse the original remark, Mr Kenyon described his post as “a crass joke” and said it was not something he would say now.

Pubs

Asked about the controversy during a campaign visit to Makerfield, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage strongly defended his candidate.

He argued that the comments had been taken out of context and reflected the sort of language commonly heard in pubs rather than among professional politicians.

“Rob is an ordinary bloke who’s carved quite a career for himself, had the guts to set up a business, served as an army reservist, is a patriot, likes his rugby, likes the odd pint, and said a few laddish things on social media,” Mr Farage said.

“Do you know what I’d say to that? I’d say, so what?”

The row forms part of a wider controversy surrounding historical social media posts attributed to Mr Kenyon, including reported comments about women and abortion.

During the BBC debate, Mr Kenyon rejected accusations that he was sexist.

“I won’t accept that label,” he said.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for women.”

He acknowledged making mistakes in the past but argued that the comments being highlighted did not reflect views he would express today.

The controversy comes as Reform attempts to close the gap on Labour in the June 18 by-election.

Polling

A Survation poll published this month put Labour’s Andy Burnham on 49%, with Mr Kenyon on 39%, giving Labour a 10-point lead. The result marked a deterioration for Reform from an earlier poll which had suggested a much tighter race.

Polling has also indicated that the row over Mr Kenyon’s past social media activity may be resonating with voters.

Research commissioned by campaign group 38 Degrees found that a majority of voters in the constituency said offensive online posts would make them less likely to support a candidate.

According to reporting by the Financial Times, Labour’s lead is particularly strong among women voters, where Mr Burnham enjoys a 17-point advantage. The newspaper suggested the controversy surrounding Mr Kenyon’s historic comments about women, including those relating to Carol Vorderman, may be contributing to that gap.