Farage doubles down on lies about Nation of Sanctuary spending

Martin Shipton

Reform UK has doubled down on false claims that the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary programme is spending £55m on asylum seekers, in a signed letter from party leader Nigel Farage delivered to homes in Caerphilly.

In less than two weeks, on October 23, a Senedd by-election will be held in the Caerphilly constituency following the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David in August.

Labour is struggling, and observers say the campaign has turned into a tight contest between Plaid Cymru and Reform.

Throughout the claim, Reform has persistently told lies about the Nation of Sanctuary scheme, ignoring the fact that the bulk of the money has been spent on settling women and children from Ukraine, who have fled from Putin’s brutal invasion of their country.

The group Caerphilly Ukrainians has already made a formal complaint about Reform’s lies to Ed Edmunds, the Returning Officer for the by-election who is also chief executive of Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Now, following a personal letter in leaflet form from Mr Farage that has been distributed to homes in the constituency, Caerphilly Ukrainians have sent a statement of their own to local Facebook groups.

Standing Up for Truth

Headed “Standing Up for Truth and Respect in Caerphilly”, it says: “Dear Caerphilly neighbours, Many of you will have seen or heard about the political leaflet that’s been delivered around Caerphilly in recent days. It claims that ‘£55 million is being spent on asylum seekers’ – and now, in its latest version, it goes even further, falsely suggesting that the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary programme gives ‘preferential treatment to asylum seekers’, linking it directly to illegal migrants crossing the Channel.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: this claim is false and deeply misleading. The Nation of Sanctuary programme – which the leaflet attacks – is a Welsh Government initiative that has provided vital support to refugees and displaced people, the vast majority of whom are Ukrainian families who fled the war. In fact, of the £55 million referenced, around £45 million (almost 85%) has gone toward helping Ukrainians who came to Wales under legal UK Government sponsorship schemes such as Homes for Ukraine and the Super Sponsor scheme.

“These are not illegal migrants. They are mothers, children, grandparents – people who came here legally, through government-approved programmes, to find safety from Putin’s war. Linking their support to illegal Channel crossings is dishonest and harmful, and it spreads unnecessary fear and resentment in our community.”

Doubling down

“Members of the Caerphilly Ukrainian community have already submitted a formal complaint about this misinformation, and many residents have expressed how upset they feel seeing such divisive and inaccurate claims being distributed in our town.

“Sadly, instead of correcting their errors, Reform has doubled down – issuing new campaign materials that repeat and escalate the falsehoods. This is not just political spin; it is a deliberate attempt to mislead voters and stir hostility against people who have come here seeking safety.

“We can disagree about policies and budgets, but we must demand honesty and respect in debates. Refugees and displaced families should not be used as scapegoats for political gain.

“To our fellow residents: if you’ve received one of these leaflets and share our concern, please don’t stay silent – report it, speak to your neighbours.

“Diolch yn fawr iawn – thank you very much for standing for what’s right.”

Reform UK refuses to answer questions intended to expose the misinformation it has been spreading.