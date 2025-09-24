Farage faces cross-party criticism for not denouncing ‘paracetamol-autism link’

Nigel Farage has faced cross-party criticism after he did not denounce US President Donald Trump’s claim that there was a link between taking paracetamol and autism in babies.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said comments which Reform UK leader Mr Farage made on LBC amounted to “irresponsible conspiracy-theory nonsense”, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting called him a “snake oil salesman”.

Mr Trump said earlier this week there has been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and suggested Tylenol, which is called paracetamol in the UK, was a potential cause.

He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy, suggesting pregnant women should “tough it out”.

‘Who knows?’

Asked by interviewer Nick Ferrari whether Mr Trump was right to make the link, Mr Farage replied: “You know, we were told thalidomide was a very safe drug and it wasn’t. Who knows, Nick?

“I don’t know, you don’t know.

“He has a particular thing about autism, I think, because there’s been some in his family, he feels it very personally.”

Mr Farage also said: “I wouldn’t, when it comes to science, I don’t side with anybody.

“I don’t side with anybody because science is never settled, and we should remember that.”

‘Irresponsible’

Referring to the comments in a post on X, Mrs Badenoch said: “This is irresponsible conspiracy-theory nonsense.

“It will create fear and anxiety among parents and pregnant women will suffer unnecessary pain by believing it.

“But Farage doesn’t care about that.”

She described Reform UK as being “not a serious party of government”.

Mr Streeting said the comments were “dangerous and irresponsible”.

He posted on social media that Mr Farage was “a snake oil salesman and it’s time people stopped buying”.

His Cabinet colleague Pat McFadden said “people should trust the NHS, trust the medical advice, and trust that a lot more than they should trust Nigel Farage”.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told the PA news agency: “I think people should follow the medical advice and not any politician trying to grab headlines or whatever he was doing.”

Llinos Medi

Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi described Mr Farage’s remarks as “shameful”, and said they would “only add stress for pregnant women, who are already under enough pressure without reckless fearmongering”.

The Ynys Mon MP added: “We in Wales must reject this dangerous fact-free politics.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Helen Morgan said: “Nigel Farage wants to impose Trump’s dangerous anti-science agenda here in the UK.

“Peddling this kind of nonsense is irresponsible and wrong.

“It seems Farage would rather see pregnant women suffer in pain than stand up to his idol Donald Trump.”

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), said: “Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed.

“Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions about any medication during pregnancy.

“Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment.

“Our advice on medicines in pregnancy is based on rigorous assessment of the best available scientific evidence.”