Farage hits out at ‘two-tier justice’ as his milkshake attacker is spared jail

Nigel Farage has criticised the suspended sentence given to a woman who assaulted him during the general election campaign by throwing a milkshake.

The Reform UK leader hit out after deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram sentenced OnlyFans model Victoria Thomas Bowen to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The 25-year-old previously pleading guilty to assault by beating after throwing the milkshake over the GB News host outside an Essex pub as he campaigned to become an MP.

Doused

Mr Farage, who was subsequently elected MP for Clacton, was doused with the liquid and hit by the cup after it was thrown as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in Clacton-on-Sea on June 4.

In a post on social media, Mr Farage said: “We now live in a country where you can assault a Member of Parliament and not go to prison.

“The latest example of two-tier justice.”

Before he sentenced Thomas Bowen at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Judge Ikram said: “In recent months I have dealt with several cases of unlawful attacks on politicians, whether online or physical.

“This is a dangerous trend.”

He added: “This was an attack on a parliamentary candidate campaigning for election, but this was not just an attack on him, but in my judgment, an attack on our parliamentary democracy.

“The risks of face-to-face engagement with the public are just too clear, bearing in mind the murders of two other Members of Parliament in recent years.”

He added: “A clear message must go out, public debate must not be shut down by criminality such as this.”

Rally

Mr Farage had addressed supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

A witness said the defendant shouted “you f****** c***” or something similar, the judge told the court on Monday.

Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in October, but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

She also admitted criminal damage to the value of £17.50 to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

Mr Farage, in a victim impact statement read out by the prosecution, said after the incident he “felt humiliated” with it “broadcast on national and international media”.

He added he was “deeply thoughtful for some time afterwards that next time it may not be a milkshake” and said the incident is part of “a growing security concern”.

Thomas Bowen was arrested shortly after the incident and told police in interview that she saw a post online advertising Mr Farage’s attendance that day, prosecutor Nishma Shah said.

‘Opportunity’

She told officers she “does not agree with his political views”, and when she saw him exiting the pub she decided to do it as she “had the opportunity”.

Thomas Bowen told police she did not intend for the cup to hit Mr Farage.

Ms Shah said that the defendant said “she did not regret her actions”.

Zarif Khan, defending, said Thomas Bowen has “conceded that it was wrong what she’s done on the day” and there is “some evidence in my submission of mental health issues”.

He said she has been harassed, including online trolling, threats and being shouted at in the street.

Mr Khan said: “This was a naive stupid reaction by this young woman, at a time when she was going through some personal distress.”

At the last hearing, her barrister made a successful application to the court to allow his client not to read her address out in open court, explaining one individual had made “very severe threats” concerning the case and it was granted again on Monday for the same reasons as before.

As well as the suspended sentence, the judge also said she will have to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and to pay Mr Farage £150 compensation, £17.50 compensation for the criminal damage, £154 victim surcharge and £450 in costs.

‘Humiliating’

The judge said the incident was “humiliating and it was in the full glare of cameras and a video of the incident was widely distributed”.

He added it was an “unprovoked targeted attack”, adding: “It is also clear to me irrespective of what you now say that at the time you had no regret at all in attacking the now elected Member of Parliament for Clacton.”

Caroline Liggins, a lawyer who represents Thomas Bowen, said after the sentencing: “Our client entered a guilty plea because she understands the gravity of the situation in which her impulsive decision has placed her.

“We are relieved the court has taken a sensible approach in dealing with this young woman by handing down a suspended sentence.

“She has suffered multiple threats since this happened, which have had a serious impact on her mental health. Victoria understands the impact of her actions and wishes to put the whole episode behind her. She hopes others can do the same.”

