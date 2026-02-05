Farage: Mandelson-Epstein ‘Biggest British political scandal in a century’
Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, has said the scandal involving Lord Peter Mandelson and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is “the biggest scandal in British politics for over one century”.
Speaking at an event at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport, Mr Farage said: “It isn’t just some sort of Partygate but a bit bigger.
“This involves sex, it involves money, it involves the royal family. It involves the leaking of market sensitive, confidential information.
“I suspect its pretty close, in many ways, to breaching the Official Secrets Act. This is far bigger than the Profumo scandal 60 years ago. This is the biggest scandal in British politics for over one century.”
Mr Farage said he believed Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, would be “gone pretty quickly”.
“I don’t know how long Starmer will last as PM,” he joked.
“Indeed, I’m very worried about it. I want him to stay forever.”
Meanwhile, Steve Reed blamed the vetting process for failing to flag up the extent of Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before his appointment to the US ambassadorship.
The Cabinet minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The fault is with a long-established process that was gone through in the same way that it would have been for any other appointment of this kind, and it predates the arrival of this Government.
“Clearly, we need to look at that vetting process.
“But decisions can only be taken on the basis of the information available at the time, and Mandelson lied and covered up the extent of his relationship.
“He made out the relationship was over and that it had barely ever existed.
“We now know that was not the case, but the decision was taken at the time on the basis of Mandelson’s experience as the former EU trade commissioner and UK business secretary.
“This information, had it have been known, would have ruled him out completely.”
Don’t mention the Bannon!
Also doesn’t mention his supporters Trump and Elon Musk, or the other Broligarchs, who were all involved with Epstein for years and took part in abuse (according to the files released).
Is that the Bannon caught organising the far right in Europe on behalf of billionaires hoping to profit from chaos?
Farage exaggerates again. Profumo knocks this into a cocked hat.
No it does not.It might be now but in the sixties Mandy Rice-Davies and Christine Keeler were regarded as old enough,although they would not be now.
Fartage is also in the Epstein files
These comments are ‘politically motivated’. Every defection without by election is a scandal which entirely by passes and ignores the wishes of voters. A democratic outrage. Inciting violence through hate rhetoric is the scandal of any century and look where it got us in the last one. Don’t talk to me about scandals. Insult of a man.
No Nigel. The biggest political scandal in British history is a well known Russian asset infiltrating the Brexit vote, then lying to the more suggestible in society to con them into throwing their country in the bin and then returning in a few years time to act like he’s here to save us, despite knowing full well that he’s in the epstein files himself, along with his freinds and financers.
Support abuse, vote reform.
There are photos of Farage online with Epstein and Trump! What a hypocrite!
I expect he will make novel out of it…