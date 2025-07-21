Support our Nation today - please donate here
Farage pledges target to halve crime if Reform enter government

21 Jul 2025 3 minute read
Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Reform UK press conference. Photo credit: James Manning/PA Wire

Reform UK will aim to halve crime in five years if they get into government in Westminster Nigel Farage has announced, as he estimated a £17.4 billion bill to achieve it.

Proposals to recruit more police officers and create new prison places contribute to the estimated £3.48 billion annual bill for the party’s plans on crime and justice.

Speaking at a press conference in Westminster on Monday, Mr Farage said: “Reform will be the toughest party on law and order and on crime that this country has ever seen.

‘Take back control’ 

“We will aim to cut crime by half in the first five years of Reform government. We will take back control of our streets. We will take back control of our courts, of our prisons.

“If you’re a criminal, I am putting you on notice today that from 2029 or whenever that may be, either you obey the law or you will face very serious justice,” he added.

Documents handed out at Monday’s press conference show that the party estimate a £17.4 billion cost over the course of a five year parliament for their plans, with a £3.48 billion annual cost.

Plans to recruit 30,000 more police officers take up the biggest chunk of this bill, estimated at £10.5 billion overall.

Mr Farage has pledged 12,400 new prison places on MoD land at a cost of £5 billion, and five new “Nightingale Prisons” to be built with the assistance of the Army.

He also wants to see more than 10,000 more prison places freed up by deporting foreign criminals to their country of origin through bilateral agreements, and Mr Farage said he was “in conversation with Edi Rama”, the Albanian prime minister over prisoners.

The two leaders have been involved in a social media spat over the matter.

In a video on social media posted last month, Mr Farage said he would visit Albania and “report back” after an invitation from Mr Rama.

In response, Mr Rama said: “I genuinely hope your upcoming visit to Albania inspires you to fight for ideas, rather than against people — in the spirit of the great liberal tradition your country has long stood for.”

Overseas prisons

The party also wants prison places overseas in places such as El Salvador, a “dynamic prisons” policy that the party estimates will cost £1.25 billion over the course of a parliament.

Mr Farage said that he would be prepared to take back British criminals who are in foreign prisons as part of his plans.

He told reporters at the press conference that “of course we’re prepared to take British prisoners from other parts of the world.

“That’s fair, right and proper.”

Mr Farage pledged that Monday’s event was the start of a six-week campaign on law and order, as Parliament is about to begin its summer recess break.

Labour chairwoman Ellie Reeves claimed “Reform is more interested in headline-chasing than serious policy-making in the interests of the British people”.

She added: “Farage’s Reform MPs voted against the Labour Government’s landmark Crime and Policing Bill which tackles antisocial behaviour, shoplifting, violence against women and girls, knife crime, and child abuse.”

Alwyn
Alwyn
3 hours ago

More criminals in Reform than on the streets

Amir
Amir
3 hours ago

How will he afford to pay for all this?

Jeff
Jeff
2 hours ago
Reply to  Amir

He cant. He will waffle a few figures. The reoffending rates are high. The only option he will have is the trump concentration camps. And I would fully expect that will happen from this nasty bit of work. He will follow trumps plans.

If the press do their job, they will pull this apart. Except the BBC for certain, they have a thing for reform.

Recently he was anti vax as well in a vid clip. The press should gut this fellows policies.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Jeff
Adrian
Adrian
2 hours ago
Reply to  Amir

Well he’ll be scrapping the idiotic Net Zero scam, along with every DEI post in the public sector, and deporting 10,000 foreign-born prisoners. That’ll make a dent.

Jeff
Jeff
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adrian

Net Zero. That will add an estimated 90 billion to the UK debt.Farage doesn’t do economics past his own pocket.

Adrian
Adrian
56 minutes ago
Reply to  Jeff

Neither do you apparently: the latest estimated cost of Net Zero is 800 billion, so even if you’re right we’ll be 710 billion better off.

Jeff
Jeff
35 minutes ago
Reply to  Adrian

Faraga has been weighed and measured. He is twp. See brexit. All he has is race hate.

Amir
Amir
28 minutes ago
Reply to  Adrian

A 2% wealth tax could easily equal this cost. Net zero has to happen or the world is doomed . There are places on the planet that are no longer habitable due to the extent of heat. Many other places are heavily reliant on air conditioning which further heats up the planet. The strength and numbers of hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones have increased year on year.

David J
David J
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adrian

Please let us have a closely argued, well-thought out argument against net zero, giving your sources and references, and with no spelling mistakes. I wait with bated breath.. oh, maybe not…

Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adrian

Ok, so his plan is to get the extra funds from the oil and gas companies. Cancelling net zero makes sense then. Of course, the whole world (maybe not the major mountain ranges) will most likely be underwater by then, so none of this is relevant.

Adrian
Adrian
52 minutes ago
Reply to  Amir

Yes Amir – I’m sure that’ll come to pass: God I miss the Maldives, don’t you?

Amir
Amir
20 minutes ago
Reply to  Adrian

I will Wales, maybe some mountain tops may be fine. I wonder how much the sea defences will cost. Hopefully not as much as net zero then. Building into the sea is always cheap. Yeah, right.

Amir
Amir
18 minutes ago
Reply to  Adrian

“I will miss Wales,” forget Maldives

Jeff
Jeff
2 hours ago

farage says with no actual thinking behind anything and the UK press give him a free ride.
Blokes a grifter. Call reform what it is. IF he ever attained power, he will never deliver.

Heck. The UK press seem to hold him to some sort of standard when we have his provenance in brexit, a wrecked nation. Press types, do your job.

Bryan
Bryan
2 hours ago

Will they cut crime by legalising tax evasion for billionaires?

Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Bryan

Unfortunately, it is more likely he will win at the next elections because the super filthy rich folk will support him and somehow they get the elections won. Look at Trump.

Rob W
Rob W
2 hours ago

It’s very easy to promise the world to people.. However, actually managing to deliver them is an altogether different thing. Farage probably doesn’t care as long as there are enough people out there who are willing to believe his empty promises.

Gareth
Gareth
2 hours ago

Last week he said Government targets were useless as they are never met, and Net Zero targets were “virtue signalling”. This week he himself is now setting targets to cut crime. Man is full of cac.

