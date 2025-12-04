Farage rails against BBC as he faces more questions over school ‘racism’

Nigel Farage launched into a tirade against the BBC, including its past television shows, for “double standards”, as he was asked about allegations of racism during his schooldays.

The Reform UK leader has faced allegations he engaged in racist and antisemitic behaviour while he was a pupil at Dulwich College, a top private school in south London.

As he spoke at a central London press conference, Mr Farage sought to suggest journalists from broadcasters asking questions about the allegations were displaying double standards, because their outlets had in the past aired programmes which would now be considered racist.

Mr Farage was asked by the BBC about an interview his deputy, Richard Tice, gave on Thursday, in which he claimed those accusing his boss of racism were engaging in “made-up twaddle”.

The Reform leader said the framing of questions was “despicable”.

He then accused the BBC of “double standards and hypocrisy” because of television shows including Are You Being Served? and It Ain’t Half Hot Mum.

Mr Farage said: “I cannot put up with the double standards of the BBC about what I’m alleged to have said 49 years ago and what you were putting out on mainstream content.

“So I want an apology from the BBC for virtually everything you did throughout the 1970s and 80s.”

Mr Farage’s former classmate, Peter Ettedgui, is among those who have accused him of making racist remarks to him during their school days.

Mr Ettedgui, who is Jewish, has claimed that Mr Farage had “repeatedly” approached him and said “Hitler was right”, while they were pupils at the school.

‘Malicious’

At the press conference, Mr Farage continued to deny he ever made racist remarks in a “malicious or nasty way”.

He also read out a letter he said he had received from a former schoolmate at Dulwich College, who said he never heard the Reform UK leader racially abuse anyone.

Mr Farage read: “I was a Jewish pupil at Dulwich College at the same time and I remember him very well.

“While there was plenty of macho tongue-in-cheek schoolboy banter, it was humour, and yes, sometimes it was offensive … but never with malice.

“I never heard him racially abuse anyone.

“If he had, he would have been reported and punished. He wasn’t. The news stories are without evidence, except for belatedly, politically dubious recollections from nearly half a century ago.

“Back in the 1970s the culture was very different … especially at Dulwich.

“Lots of boys said things they’d regret today or just laugh at.

“Whilst Nigel stood out, he was neither aggressive nor a racist.”

He said he had “plenty” of similar messages over the last few days, and later claimed he has seen about half a dozen or so.

‘Rant’

A Conservative spokesman said Mr Farage was too busy defending himself to “defend democracy” from election postponements announced by Labour.

“Nigel Farage just called a press conference and used it to rant at journalists over historic allegations of racism and antisemitism – allegations he has just admitted are true.

“Farage is too busy furiously defending himself to defend democracy from the Labour Party’s elections delays.

“Reform’s one-man band is in chaos once again.”