Farage rows back on plan to deport women and children

The Reform leader unveiled plans on Tuesday to detain and deport up to 600,000 people with no right to be in the UK, including anyone who arrived in Britain after crossing the Channel in a small boat.

Nigel Farage has rowed back on plans to deport hundreds of thousands of people in the first five years of a Reform UK government, saying this would now not include women and children.

Asked whether this would include women and children, Mr Farage said: “Yes, women and children, everybody on arrival, will be detained.”

“Difficult issue”

He added that he accepted that “how we deal with children is a much more complicated and difficult issue”, while senior Reform figure Zia Yusuf said “phase one” would focus on adults and unaccompanied children would be sent back “towards the latter half of that five years”.

But on Wednesday, Mr Farage insisted to a press conference in Broxburn, West Lothian that he had been “very, very clear” that the party was focused on “illegal males” and “not even discussing women and children at this stage”.

He added: “The news reports that said that after my conference yesterday were wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong.”

Asked whether this meant women and children would be “exempt”, he said: “I didn’t say exempt forever, but at this stage it’s not part of our plan for the next five years.