Farage says he is ‘starting to worry slightly’ about Trump’s judgment on Iran
Nigel Farage says he is “starting to worry slightly” about the judgment of US President Donald Trump amid mounting UK-US tensions over the conflict in the Middle East.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Reform UK leader, who spoke of Mr Trump as a “friend”, praised his economic and border control policies but admitted the US leader was “not everyone’s cup of tea”.
“I do, as a friend, worry slightly about his judgment on this, yes. I do,” he told the newspaper.
“It will be a terribly sad end to an amazing political career if the man that was always anti-war in the end gets (brought) down by this – I struggle to understand it.”
Relations between the US and the UK have been strained in recent months after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Britain would not be “dragged into” the Iran war.
Previously, the Reform UK leader suggested the American president had been badly advised ahead of the military action.
Mr Farage told the Press Association at the time he had spoken to the US president “earlier this year” and not since.
Elsewhere in the Daily Mail interview, Mr Farage signalled plans to scrap Sir Keir Starmer’s post-Brexit reset to relations with the EU, saying a close economic relationship with the US would be more beneficial for the UK.
“The starkness of the approach towards money, risk appetite, capital in America and Europe is incredible,” he said.
“And here’s Starmer taking us ever closer back to the European Union.”
He also signalled a “massive change of thought” was needed on welfare reform and said a Reform UK government would expand oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.
“Attitudes are going to have to harden. There’s a massive, massive change of thought needed on benefits – that’s going to be the biggest war of them all,” he said.
“And there’ll be riots, and there’ll be strikes and there’ll be protests, and we know all of that, but that’s what we’re going to have to do – it has to be done. We just can’t afford it now.”
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The love of the right – attack the least well off. A fixation with the benefit system when the rich are getting richer at an alarming rate. Regarding cutting ties with the EU and getting closer with a reckless, rogue US – it will become an albatross around the neck of Reform. Virtually nobody likes Trump in this country.
No, if he were in charge we would have been neck deep in Trumps war, farage was marching to war until he saw no one was following him. Farage knows people hate it and trump and is doing this for show.
How many times has Farage had a flight out to the US to meet trump and how many constituency surgeries has he held. He doesn’t even have an office in Clacton.
Wonder if he’s also “slightly worried” about Trump’s musings on imposing a big revenge tariff on the UK over the digital services argument.
And what does he think about Trump turning the Falklands back into the Malvinas as a favour to his pal Milei?
Whatever you think of the UK’s last remnants of empire you’d expect handing unwilling people over to a country that, sadly, is a serial disaster, to be especially outraging to Farage’s gang
Farage never questioned Reform donor John Simpson’s alleged business ties to the Iranian regime. Perhaps we should begin to interrogate the judgement – and loyalties – of both men more thoroughly.
Whilst promising us a second wave of the Farage riots, and it was him that said it here, we are told that helping people with benefits cannot be afforded while Heebeegeebee KGBeebies has its’ hundreds of millions of pounds in losses covered by a constant and endless feed of cash fed in through its’ back door and this is formerly our cash extracted from us through shareholder tyranny greed overcharging for their benefit. The money is all there but we are just being beaten over the head with it. The insane aspect of it is many angry folk whose lives… Read more »
Looking forward to a journo putting this to a grumpy sleep deprived Trump on AF1 and seeing him skewer Farage. Because no-one is safe from that in the right moment.
Ah, there we have it, Trump now after the Falklands. This why snake in the grass farage is doing one of his many U turns?
He’s not after the Falklands, just that he wants to review the US position on it. In other words, he couldn’t care less if Argentina invaded it. Citing it as a ‘European imperial possessions’ (a bit rich coming from the Trump administration).
So this bunch of vandals are gearing up for a Bloody Revolution,remeber this is what you are voting for,me personally, would not give this bunch from hell.the time of day,they truly are Entities from Hell itself.