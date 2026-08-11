Farage to give Reform ally ‘ticking off’ after he branded ex-minister a traitor
George Thompson, Press Association Political Staff
Nigel Farage has said he will give Reform ally Zia Yusuf a “ticking off” after he branded a Conservative former defence secretary a “traitor to Britain”.
Mr Yusuf launched an attack on Sir Ben Wallace on Monday, branding him a “moron” before suggesting he should be prosecuted “for treason for importing thousands of unvetted Afghans to Britain”.
Speaking to the Sun, Mr Farage admonished the Reform UK home affairs spokesman, saying calling Sir Ben – who served in the Scots Guard – a traitor was “too strong a word”.
The Reform leader said: “I should give him (Mr Yusuf) a ticking off, don’t worry.”
Asked if he would be encouraging Mr Yusuf to delete the social media posts in which he criticised Sir Ben, he added: “I’ll speak to him.
“I’ll speak to him today, but, yeah, it’s over the top.”
The row erupted after the Tory former defence secretary criticised Reform’s plans to send foreign national offenders to jails abroad.
Responding, Mr Yusuf argued on X his party’s plans were a “direct response to your government’s failures” and accused Sir Ben of having secretly “imported” thousands of Afghan migrants to the UK.
“That’s why I call you a traitor to Britain. You fit the dictionary definition,” he said.
Sir Ben told Times Radio that Mr Yusuf should “apologise for his language”.
He said: “The use of the word traitor is a very loaded word. Traditionally, treason and traitor comes with a death sentence, historically.
“Only a few weeks ago, Ann Widdecombe was murdered in what could potentially be a political attack, and Reform were telling everyone about being careful with their language – and I agree with that.
“But when you start calling people traitors, it is a very heavy connotation, and it’s pretty insulting.”
While Sir Ben was defence secretary, a 2022 data leak saw the personal information of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) released “in error”.
The breach went unnoticed for over a year, and following Sir Ben’s departure as defence secretary in 2023, a superinjunction, which remained in place for two years, was granted at the High Court in an attempt to prevent the Taliban finding out about it.
The leak led to the creation of a secret Afghan relocation scheme – the Afghanistan Response Route – in April 2024.
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Is this the sum of a Dulwich education, Reverend ?
Oh dear. He’s with the wrong outfit to be throwing the word ‘Traitor’ around. ‘Someone who breaks trust to harm a country’ is part of the definition. Brexit anyone? ‘Someone who helps an enemy and harms the Sovereign’. In league with Trump and Putin anyone? All this treacherous tripe out of the mouth of an enturely UNELECTED BY ANYONE WHOMSOEVER bureaucrat. His boss doesn’t like those sorts, even though THEY WERE in fact elected.
Project Farage MK II can’t trust its own members and activists not to embarass them. Why then should the electorate trust their judgement?
https://bylinetimes.com/2026/08/11/reform-uk-tells-its-activists-dont-drink-and-tweet-because-the-biggest-threat-to-reform-is-the-people-in-it/
Quote of the day: “The fact is, the biggest threat to Reform is people in it and itself. It’s not the Tories, it’s not Labour, the establishment is going to throw everything at us. The biggest chance of things going wrong is stuff like infighting, stuff like people just saying and doing stupid stuff. That’s our biggest risk.”
When stupid ruled the world a column of stupids a thousand mile long followed him…RIP Jo Cox…
Yusuf is not a nice man, and that is putting it mildly. Whenever I’ve seen him on Question Time he appears so arrogant. He was challenged, the last time he was on there as to why he’d not been accepted as a candidate by Reform. It seems he is too far right for even that party!! However, that is the problem with Reform – it seems to attract the worst elements of our society.