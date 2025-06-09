Farage to pledge to reopen Port Talbot steel works

Emily Price

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will visit Port Talbot today where he will pledge to reopen the Tata Steel plant if his party wins the next Senedd election.

The largest steelmaking plant in the UK ended traditional steelmaking in September 2024, with the closure of its last blast furnace.

Work is now progressing to fit a greener electric arc furnace which will use UK-sourced scrap steel – but this will not be operational until 2028.

The transition will lead to nearly 2,800 job losses and will cost £1.25bn – £500m of which will paid by the UK Government.

‘Failure’

Tata will be at the centre of Farage’s first major speech ahead of the 2026 Senedd election on Monday (June 9) when he will outline Reform’s “long term ambition” to reopen the Port Talbot site.

Although the Clacton MP will admit “it won’t be quick or easy”.

Reform is aiming to become the party in power at next year’s election in Wales after “Labour’s 26 years of failure”.

A party source said Farage is hoping to “tap into the hearts and minds of a deeply patriotic nation that feels betrayed and forgotten by Labour” during his visit to south Wales.

He will focus part of the speech on the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s treatment Wales since winning the general election.

‘Challenger’

A Reform source said: “Of course for years Welsh Labour blamed all issues on the tories in Westminster, now their excuse is gone and the game is up for them.

“Scotland last week has confirmed to us that can win in Wales. We actually believe we are nearly or are the largest party in wales in terms of members – we have 12,000 in Wales.

“We are the main challenger to Labour in Wales. A vote for the Conservatives is a vote for Labour.”

In April, Farage said he would be willing to work with any other party to form a government in Wales in 2026.

Last month a Senedd election voting intention poll showed that Labour support was collapsing with Plaid Cymru and Reform battling to be the biggest party in Wales.

The Barn Cymru poll put Plaid Cymru in the lead with 30% of the vote – 12 points ahead of Labour on 18% and five points ahead of Reform UK on 25%.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

