Farage urged to disclose who paid for US trip to headline Trump fundraiser
Nigel Farage is facing calls to “come clean” after a report he could have breached parliamentary rules by failing to register a visit to the US to headline a fundraiser for Donald Trump.
The Reform UK leader did not disclose who paid for the trip to Florida in March to appear as a special guest at a Republican Party event in Tallahassee and did not report any possible earnings from it, The Sunday Times reported.
It was reported at the time that Mr Farage had missed Prime Minister’s Questions ahead of his appearance at the event.
$25,000
Tables for top-tier “Trump sponsors” at the “Disruptors Dinner” were said to cost 25,000 US dollars and include photos with the Clacton MP and tickets to a VIP reception.
MPs are required to register visits abroad within 28 days that cost more than £300 if they are not wholly paid for by the MP or public funds.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats called on the Clacton MP to disclose how the trip was funded.
A spokesman for Mr Farage told the newspaper: “We thank The Sunday Times for bringing this to our attention, the record will be updated in due course.”
He did not tell the paper who paid for the flight, whether Mr Farage was paid a fee and how much.
A source cited by The Sunday Times suggested Mr Farage may have forgotten to file an invoice.
The PA news agency contacted Reform UK for comment.
‘Come clean’
Anna Turley, chairwoman of the Labour Party, said: “Nigel Farage has failed to disclose who funded this US trip, refused to answer questions about his tax affairs, and changed his story about where he lives.
“Rather than representing his constituents in the UK Parliament to which the people of Clacton elected him, he’s been jetting off abroad to call for sanctions against our country, putting British jobs at risk.”
Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “Nigel Farage needs to come clean on who’s bankrolling his trips abroad to badmouth Britain.
“He uses every opportunity he can to talk down Britain and suck up to Trump while failing to represent his constituents in Parliament.
“The public deserve to know whether the Trump administration and their cronies are funding these trips, using Farage as a puppet to meddle in British politics.”
He hasn’t provided any information on his tax payments, why will he provide this? Does any of this make any difference to his support. He is becoming like frump. Untouchable and more popular. And he makes headlines 3 times a day.
Always worth looking at the highest paid MP in parliament that claims to be a man of the people. Note his gold bullion gig. Got a prime stand at their conference.
https://members.parliament.uk/member/5091/registeredinterests
Here we go again.
Do you really think that he gives a tuppeny toss as to whether he broke parliamentary disclosure rules?
If he did, he’ll “serve” a weekly suspension, then spend the week telling the media how hard done-by he has been, getting even more media coverage.
But it’s good publicity…any publicity is good publicity…
It’s sort of comes down to the maths.
There are those who wouldn’t vote for Farage’s party regardless of any additional exposure of it’s deficiencies.
There are those who wouldn’t be dissuaded from voting for it even if they were made aware of the exposure of it’s deficiencies.
The maths comes in when attempting to predict what a stream of such expose’s does to the proportions of other voters who will either actively support or reject [or abstain from voting altogether] his party come election day.
..
Do you not understand how stupid these comments are? Have you heard of Watergate? Was that good publicity for Richard Nixon? The job of the press is to expose wrongdoing and misdeeds. It seems to me Nation.Cymru does a good job of that across the board.
If you are replying, please be good enough to refrain from insults. Stupid I am not, and incidentally I don’t hide my name. You can’t pick a single event such as Watergate, that is completely different. Now the point I am trying to make. Farage is not stupid, he knows that as long as he appears in the media, people will listen to him and might even agree with him… I deal in evidence. Almost every election held during and since the English local elections has seen Reform winning, even with (shall I be polite?) dubious candidates. Why? No policies,… Read more »
Farage is like Teflon Johnson – nothing sticks – until it really does. With Johnson it was Covid parties and Farage will see his moment some day too. These sort of people always eventually get their comeuppance, it’s only a matter of time.
Five house farage a bit coy with financial details?
Never!
Ban second jobs. Ban overseas political engagements by elected lawmakers without Foreign Office approval. Ban foreign interference by billionaires calling for government to be overthrown.
Being a part-time MP is a great money making opportunity for Nigel Fartage.