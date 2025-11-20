Farage wants small boat crossings to carry on to spread division, says minister

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wants small boat migrant crossings to continue so he can “spread division” a Home Office minister has said.

Lord Hanson of Flint said the Government was seeking “to fix this problem, not to exploit it”.

The Labour frontbencher was speaking as he was tackled in the House of Lords over plans announced by the Home Secretary to overhaul the asylum system, aimed at deterring illegal migration to the UK and making it easier to deport people.

The proposed changes include making refugee status temporary, subject to reviews every 30 months, and sending people home if their country is deemed safe.

Families with children, who have been denied asylum in the UK, could also be subject to enforced returns.

The measures have prompted criticism by some within the governing party who accuse the administration of aping Reform.

Clacton MP Mr Farage has described the plans as “extremely encouraging” but questioned whether they would ever be introduced.

Former Labour MP and non-affiliated peer Baroness Hoey said: “I welcome the statement from the Home Secretary and the acceptance that the current system is just unsustainable.

“It’s interesting that perhaps a year or two ago a few people saying some of these measures would have been accused of being racist, so I really welcome the statement.

“Obviously, the Government is going to have to get support from other political parties to get this through.”

She pressed the minister on whether he accepted he would have to work with Reform, given Mr Farage had long highlighted the issue of migrant Channel crossings.

Cohesive society

Lord Hanson said: “Let me put it this way, I will welcome support for the Government’s proposals from wherever it comes from, but if she thinks that I have anything in common with the honourable member for Clacton and his crew, then she is sadly mistaken.

“I come from this from a position of trying to ensure that we build a conterminous, cohesive society that is open and tolerant, but one which manages its borders in an effective way.

“I don’t seek to, which I think, dare I say it, the honourable member for Clacton seeks to do, cause division.

“He wants us not to solve this problem. He wants this problem to continue. He wants the small boat routes to continue so he can spread division.

“That is not on this Government’s agenda. We’re here to fix this problem, not to exploit it.”

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.