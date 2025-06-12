Farage’s support for Welsh devolution branded ‘cowardice’ by former Reform MP

Emily Price

Nigel Farage’s support for Welsh devolution has sparked an angry backlash from former Reform UK MP, Rupert Lowe.

Earlier this week, Reform’s leader visited Port Talbot where he pledged to reopen the blast furnaces at the Tata steel plant – a move that industry sources have branded “impossible”.

Reform has set its sights on the Senedd election next year when it hopes to gain enough support to oust Labour and become the party in power.

‘Sailed’

At the south Wales press conference on Monday (June 9), Farage used his keynote speech to announce that two more Welsh councillors had defected to his party.

It came amid recent internal clashes that saw chairman Zia Yusuf quit – only to return two days later.

During questions to the media after the press conference, Sharp End’s Rob Osborne quizzed Farage on whether he would allow Reform candidates looking to get a seat in the Senedd to hold “anti-devolution” views.

This will probably get lost today amongst the spending review news. But here Farage tells ITV there’s no room in his party for Senedd candidates who have anti-devolution views. This could be disappointing for some Reform voters. pic.twitter.com/12vqsxMFb4 — Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) June 11, 2025

The Clacton MP replied: “No no no no. I mean that ship has completely sailed.

“There is no room for this. We are seeing devolution across much of England now as well.

“It’s time that everybody here in Wales accept it.

“This as happened – this clock is not going to be turned back, it’s about how we do it better.”

‘Cowardice’

Pressing further, Osborne asked: “So they have to sign up to the plan? They have to sign up for devolution.”

Farage responded: “Of course, of course.”

It’s thought the Clacton MP’s comments could turn off some Reform voters who don’t support Wales having its own parliament.

Farage has expressed anti-devolution views in the past.

When he was the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), he described the then Welsh Assembly and its 60 members as “a totally unnecessary extra layer of politicians”.

He has since said Welsh devolution is here to stay.

Farage’s comments to ITV went viral on X, where former Reform MP Rupert Lowe commented: “More cowardice. We should abolish the Welsh Assembly.”

Wales’ Parliament stopped being called the Welsh Assembly in 2020 when it was officially renamed Senedd Cymru.

‘No clue’

A senior Reform UK source said: “Once again Rupert Lowe is proving he doesn’t have a clue about Wales.

“Devolution hasn’t worked so far but that’s because of Welsh Labour.

“A Reform government in Cardiff will finally deliver for working people in Wales. Wales needs Reform.”

Lowe was elected as a Reform MP at the general election last year but was suspended from the party in March amid claims he had made verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf.

The Crown Prosecution Service said no criminal charges would be brought against the MP in relation to alleged threats towards Yusuf.

Lowe – who now sits as an independent MP – suggested Farage had a tendency to row with colleagues he felt threatened his position.

He has since accused his ex-colleagues of engaging in a “sinister” attempt to use the police to silence him, and branded Reform’s leader Nigel Farage a “coward and a viper”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

