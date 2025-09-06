Farage’s tax affairs ‘irrelevant’ to voters – Tice

Nigel Farage’s tax affairs are “irrelevant” to voters, according to Reform UK MP Richard Tice.

The Reform UK leader said last year he had bought a home in his Clacton constituency, but it was later reported that his partner had actually made the purchase.

Questions about the purchase have resurfaced after Angela Rayner resigned on Friday over underpaying stamp duty, triggering a major Cabinet reshuffle.

Entitlement

Mr Farage said the resignation of the deputy prime minister over her tax affairs “screams to entitlement” during his speech to the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham.

Mr Tice, the party deputy, was asked on Saturday whether Mr Farage would be transparent about his tax affairs and address questions over his partner buying the Clacton home.

He told Times Radio: “I’m pleased to confirm I’m not his tax adviser. You’ll have to speak to them.

“It’s irrelevant to what voters are concentrating on, which is our messaging, which is the message of hope. We can get out of this nightmare that we’re in.”

Mr Farage has denied the arrangement had saved tax, telling The Mirror it was a “disgusting allegation” that is “unfair and untrue”.

Tax fraud

Separately, Mr Farage has also reportedly been using a private company to reduce how much tax he pays on his GB News media appearances and other work outside being an MP.

He has declared payments of more than £300,000 in the past year for hosting a show on the channel.

The Guardian reported that he diverts money earned from the show into his company, Thorn in the Side Ltd, meaning he paid only 25% corporation tax on profits rather than 40%.

The use of personal service companies is not illegal but has been criticised in recent years.

A spokesperson for Mr Farage told The Guardian: “Thorn in the Side Ltd has traded for 15 years and has a variety of interests. It renders the services of several contractors and is a properly functioning company.”