FareShare Cymru volunteers tackle food waste this Christmas

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies recently visited FareShare Cymru to see how vulnerable families across Wales will benefit from expanded food redistribution services this Christmas.

The Cardiff-based organisation transforms surplus food into meals for those in need, working with school breakfast clubs, community cafés and homeless shelters across Wales.

Since 2015, with support from Welsh Government, FareShare Cymru has redistributed nearly 7,000 tonnes of food, preventing food waste whilst delivering over 20 million meals for vulnerable people.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Christmas can be such a worrying time for families facing financial challenges. That’s why FareShare Cymru’s work is so, so important.

“From their Cardiff centre, they show how surplus food can bring people together and are making a real difference across Wales. They support school breakfast clubs, community cafés and homeless shelters.

“Behind this work are dedicated volunteers, including some of the fantastic people I’ve met today. Their energy and commitment are amazing, as are the skills they’re gaining along the way.

“This Christmas and beyond, we’re committed to ensuring no good food goes to waste and supports those in need instead.”

Sarah Germain from FareShare said: “At FareShare Cymru, our volunteers and community food members play a vital role in turning surplus food into social good.

“By redistributing food to community groups, schools, and cafés across Wales, we help create meals that bring people together, strengthen communities, and make a real difference in people’s lives, as well as reducing waste and helping us build as sustainable future.”

The Deputy First Minister was joined on the visit by the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt: “We know this is a challenging time for many, and this time of year can be particularly difficult.

“It’s inspiring to see the work which goes on here at FareShare, with volunteers working together to ensure people get the help they need while also cutting down on food waste.

“We’re determined to do all we can to prevent people from going into poverty and support people experiencing poverty – including backing community food organisations to help tackle food insecurity.”