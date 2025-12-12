Farm attraction moves ahead with staff facility plans before approval

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for new staff welfare facilities and internal traffic improvements at a popular farm attraction have been approved, even though contraction has already begun.

The award-winning Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, near Aberaeron, along with Bargoed Farm, is owned by Chris and Geraint Thomas.

The couple moved to the farm in 2010 after previously diversifying their cattle farm in the Brecon Beacons, but then losing everything due to legal issues.

They later opened Bargoed Farm Campsite in 2018 using wooden hot tubs as a unique way to bring in customers.

Chris and Geraint then launched The Moody Cow Farm Shop and Welsh Kitchen, serving up a wide range of Welsh dishes created using local ingredients.

In application now approved by Ceredigion County Council, Mr Thomas, through agent Geraint John Planning Ltd, sought permission for a storage and staff welfare facility at the Bargoed Farm site, along with the demolition of redundant buildings, and the reconfiguration of an existing roundabout to improve the flow of traffic movements.

A supporting statement accompanying the application said it would “allow for local buses to enter the site, and a bus stop is proposed adjacent to the site’s main access, and a formalised traffic ‘loop’ on the site itself”.

It added: “The new building to be erected will only serve existing staff on-site and therefore there will be no additional visitors to the site as a result of the proposals. Moreover, the nature of the road configuration (and associated demolition of redundant buildings) will again not generate any additional highway movements to the site.

“The proposals are only to improve the road arrangement within the internal layout of the site, and will not have any detriment to the A487 (not least given the upgraded works that have been undertaken).”

An officer report recommending approval said: “Although the majority of the building demolition and road works have already been carried out, the principle of development remains acceptable.

“The new facility provides essential storage and welfare space for staff, ensuring compliance with modern standards. The removal of redundant sheds and the improved internal road layout enhance site safety and visitor experience.”

The application was conditionally approved by officers.

Over the years, the attraction, now branded as Moody Meadows, has expanded, recently gaining permission for a trampoline park on-site, called the ‘Bouncing Bull,’ and, back in 2023, was given planning permission expand its on-site caravan park with new tourer pitches with hot tubs, and glamping accommodation.

The early stages of a potential scheme for a water park and leisure facility on the site was publicised earlier this year with a public consultation ahead of a formal application.