Farm operators prosecuted for severe animal welfare violations

Authorities have successfully prosecuted operators of a Carmarthen farm for severe breaches of animal welfare laws.

Anonymous complaints regarding the condition of animals at Cildywyll Farm in Llanddowror – run by Dewi Thomas, Dyfrig Thomas, and Eirlys Thomas – led to an investigation by the Animal Health Department alongside the Animal and Plant Health Agency and Dyfed Powys Police.

It followed a previous conviction in which Eirlys Thomas and her son Dewi Thomas were prosecuted on 24 February 2023 for unnecessary suffering of livestock, while Dyfrig Thomas received a formal caution.

Inspections in May revealed further disturbing scenes of neglect, including dogs and puppies roaming freely with no control over breeding, livestock living among carcasses, and severely ill cattle and pigs.

One cow was found with an untreated swollen eye, while several dogs, including a Cocker Spaniel with protruding ribs, were living in hazardous conditions, feasting on rotting carcasses, without a suitable diet, water, or adequate accommodation.

In a barn, inspectors found decomposing carcasses alongside living animals, highlighting the lack of adequate care.

Suffering

The Thomas family had not sought veterinary care for many of the animals, including unvaccinated puppies and animals suffering from untreated illnesses.

As a result of these discoveries, the family was issued improvement notices and required to address the immediate welfare needs of their animals.

Pigs, dogs, and puppies were removed from the premises on welfare grounds – but further inspections revealed ongoing non-compliance.

Subsequent visits uncovered additional neglected animals, including sheep with untreated injuries from a dog attack, as well as discrepancies in farm records related to livestock deaths and movements.

Between February and September 2023, 144 bovine deaths were recorded at the farm, with 32 deaths unaccounted for, raising further concerns about the management of the livestock.

Neglect

During court proceedings, Judge DJ Layton said: “History shows over the past years the family has neglected animals from pigs to dogs to sheep.

“This is a situation that resulted in the grandmother and father having a suspended sentence order, which is as close to prison as you can get, and Dyfrig Thomas got a caution, presumably due to his age, then as soon as the order was made, the situation continued, with dogs exposed to hazards and not having suitable beds, a sow wasn’t given water – a fundamental, basic need, puppies and adult dogs eating animal carcasses, pigs eating carcasses… It’s shocking.”

Dewi Thomas was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and was banned from keeping livestock for 5 years.

Eirlys Thomas received a 12-month community order and was also banned from keeping animals for 5 years, while Dyfrig Thomas received a 6-month community order and was banned from keeping animals for 2 years.

All three were ordered to pay a total of £19,275.10 in costs, along with the confiscation of livestock under section 34 of the Animal Welfare Act.

Rescue

As part of the legal action, multiple animals were removed from the farm and placed in the care of local rescue services.

Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, said: “This case demonstrates the seriousness with which we take animal welfare violations.

“The conditions uncovered at Cildywyll Farm were truly shocking, and we are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

“Animal welfare is a key priority for us, and we will continue to work to prevent suffering and protect the wellbeing of livestock across Carmarthenshire.”

