Farm plastic pollution scheme extended after successful pilot

Nation.Cyrmu staff

A scheme designed to tackle farm plastic pollution in south and west Wales has exceeded expectations after recycling more than 300 tonnes of agricultural waste in just six months.

The initiative had originally aimed to recycle an additional 200 tonnes of farm plastics between July and December 2025 but surpassed that target by more than 50%.

Figures released by the organisers show more than 200 farmers took part in the scheme, recycling a total of 311 tonnes of agricultural plastics.

That represented a 63% increase in the amount of farm plastic recycled through designated drop-off centres compared with the same period in 2023 and 2024.

Following the success of the pilot, the scheme has now been extended until December 2026.

The programme offers farmers reduced-cost recycling for agricultural plastics, with discounts of £30 per tonne available for material either collected directly from farms or taken to designated bring centres.

Farmers using bring centres benefit from a £40 per tonne reduction.

The initiative is intended to reduce plastic pollution entering Welsh rivers and protect habitats of international environmental importance.

It is being delivered through a partnership involving the farming community, Natural Resources Wales’ Four Rivers for LIFE project, Agriculture Plastics Environment (APE), Birch Farm Plastics and Afonydd Cymru.

Chris Thomas, Four Rivers for LIFE Senior Land Management Officer, said the response from farmers had exceeded expectations.

“We are delighted by the take up and support from the farming community to the scheme, and thank everyone who has been involved so far.

“Small changes like this add up to a big difference for our rivers and the wildlife that rely on them.”

Plastic waste from farming, including silage wrap and feed bags, has become a growing environmental concern across the UK.

Wildlife including fish, birds, amphibians and other aquatic species can become trapped in discarded plastic or harmed by pollution entering waterways.

Accumulated plastic can also create blockages in rivers, affecting fish movement and increasing flood risks.

River catchments

The scheme operates across four of Wales’ protected river catchments – the Teifi, Tywi, Cleddau and Usk – all of which are designated Special Areas of Conservation because of their importance for species and habitats.

These river systems support wildlife including salmon, lamprey, shad, otters and water crowfoot.

The recycling programme accepts a range of common agricultural plastics including silage bale wrap, pit cover sheeting, fertiliser and feed bags, feed buckets and separated bale twine and string.

Materials such as bale net wrap are excluded.

Birch Farm Plastics manages the collection and drop-off network and farmers are being encouraged to check eligibility before participating.

The Four Rivers for LIFE project is funded through the EU LIFE Programme with support from the Welsh Government and Welsh Water.