Farmer fined and given community order for waste offences

A farmer has been successfully prosecuted by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for depositing and burning tonnes of waste on his land in Ynysybwl without an environmental permit.

Kieran Price, 65, who pleaded guilty to two waste offences was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 23 September 2024.

For the deposit of waste, he was given a 12-month community order consisting of supervision (regular appointments with probation) and 10 days of rehabilitation that requires him to participate in an activity, such as training or education, to reduce the prospect of reoffending. For the second offence, he was given the same sentence to run concurrently.

In addition to the community order, Mr Price was fined £281, as well as a £160 contribution towards the prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge. The level of fine for environmental offences is set by the courts and is based on the financial means of the defendants.

NRW’s case against Mr Price started in early 2022 when officers visited the farm following several reports of waste being deposited and burned on his land at Gilfach Glyd Farm, Mill Road, Ynysybwl.

During the initial visit, NRW officers saw large piles of deposited controlled waste (waste that is subject to legislative control) consisting of bales of old tyres and construction and demolition waste.

The officers’ investigation found there were no permits nor legitimate waste exemptions registered to the site that would have allowed him to legally store, sort or burn the waste.

Follow up visits in early 2023 found 148 tyre bales, with 30 of them partially buried in the upper field, along with construction and demolition waste. There was further construction and demolition waste in the lower field, as well as mattresses, fridges, black bags, metal and wood, some of which was partially burnt. The defendant told officers that the waste deposited on the lower field had been fly-tipped, but accepted burning the material.

Mr Price was served with a legal notice to remove the waste by 16 May 2023, but when officers returned on 5 June 2023 the waste had not been removed and further deposits identified.

Eleanor Davies, Waste Regulation Team Leader for NRW, said: “Environmental regulations are in place to ensure that waste is only deposited, stored and disposed of at properly licensed and regulated sites, which have the appropriate infrastructure in place to protect the environment and human health.

“We will not hesitate to take appropriate action against illegal waste activities to protect people, the environment, and the economy, safeguarding both nature and the marketplace for legitimate operators.”

