Farmer prosecuted after neglect left cattle dead and decomposed

Nation.Cymru staff

A farmer has been prosecuted after pleading guilty to animal welfare offences involving cattle in his care.

Gareth Jones, of The Chalet, Greenhill, Pontrobert, Meifod, was prosecuted by Powys County Council after an investigation found serious failings in the welfare of cattle on his farm.

Mr Jones appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 2 July 2026 for sentencing, having previously pleaded guilty to seven offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and one offence under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (Wales) Regulations 2014.

The court heard that the offences related to failures to seek veterinary assistance for sick and lame animals, failures to provide adequate treatment, and failures to provide a suitable environment for the cattle. The welfare conditions were so poor that two animals had to be humanely destroyed.

Animal Health Officers, accompanied by a veterinary inspector from the Animal and Plant Health Agency, visited the premises several times over a four-week period. Advice and guidance were provided, but the welfare concerns were not adequately addressed.

The investigation also found a bull carcass on the premises in an advanced state of decomposition, uncovered and heavily infested with maggots, which had not been disposed of in a timely way.

The court was told that the on-farm cattle mortality rate during 2025 was approximately 20 per cent and that there was a significant prevalence of lameness throughout the herd.

District Judge Thomas said the offences were serious and that, had Mr Jones not pleaded guilty, he would have faced a custodial sentence. Mr Jones was fined £1,000 on each of the eight counts, ordered to pay a £2,000 court surcharge and full prosecution costs of £6,443.44, totalling £16,443.44.

Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “Animal welfare is a fundamental responsibility for anyone who keeps livestock, and the circumstances of this case were completely unacceptable. The suffering caused to these cattle was avoidable, and the failures identified showed a clear disregard for both the law and the wellbeing of the animals involved.

“Our officers work hard to support farmers to meet their responsibilities, but where serious welfare standards are ignored, we will take appropriate enforcement action.

“Protecting animal welfare is part of our commitment to a fairer Powys, and this prosecution sends a clear message that we will act to protect animal welfare and uphold the standards that the vast majority of our farming community meet every day.”

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